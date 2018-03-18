Snow falling in Longford: Met Éireann warns of 'significant snow accumulations' in Leinster
AA Roadwatch urging Longford motorists to drive with care
Snow falling in Longford late on St Patrick's night and into the early hours of Sunday, March 18. Photo: Twitter Adi Bel @Adi_Wrobel
Leinster counties look set for 'significant' snow, Met Éireann warned on Saturday and Sunday night.
AA Roadwatch has tonight warned Longford motorists to slow down and take care as snow is falling.
In its latest tweet issued at 10pm on Saturday the forecaster warned of 'significant accumulations' of snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Cold & windy overnight with snow showers in the east continuing to spread across the country. Significant accumulations of snow are likely through Leinster & east-Ulster but snow-showers will be well scattered elsewhere. Lows -1 to -4C with severe frosts. Blustery Easterly winds pic.twitter.com/uTNMwa1dWs— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 17, 2018
Snow is expected in Dublin and other Leinster coastal counties but appears to spread to Laois and Kildare. It is likely to become 'widespread' during daylight hours on Sunday.
Status Orange & Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are place. The forecaster says it will be a cold and windy overnight with snow showers in the east continuing to spread across the country.
"Significant accumulations of snow are likely through Leinster and east-Ulster but snow-showers will be well scattered elsewhere," says the forecaster.
Temperatures will dip to -1 to -4C with severe frosts with blustery easterly winds continuing.
In her forecast on RTÉ Met Éireann forecaster Jean Byrne warned that the snow would be be followed by bitterly cold weather through Bank Holiday Monday.
She said the snow would spread inland and become widespread on Sunday but not to the west of Ireland. It is unlikely to clear until evening.
