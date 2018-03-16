WEATHER UPDATE: Strong chance of snow in Longford this weekend

There's a strong chance of snow in Longford this weekend, according to the latest weather updates.

Counties Offaly, Laois, Westmeath, Longford, Kildare, Louth, Monaghan, Meath, Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Cork, Tipperary and Kerry are all expecting some snow over the next day or two, with 5 - 10cm expected in East Leinster, 15cm in mountainous areas and 3 - 5cm in remaining areas.

"The latest weather guidance has been updated in the last couple of hours and it now looks increasingly likely to the Midlands, East Leinster and Coastal Munster will see some snowfall over the course of the weekend," according to the Facebook page, Midland Weather Channel.

"Totals will vary from place to place, with the worst effected areas seeing up to 10cm of snow, while other areas may only receive a dusting. Mountainous areas will see falls of up to 15cm in places, especially the Wicklow, Blackstairs, Slieve Bloom, and Mountain ranges of coastal Munster.

"Some disruption is likely during the early hours of Sunday in the worst effected areas, however any snowfall should clear from roads rather quickly due to the added heat from the sun at this time of the year. This particular event won’t be anywhere remotely as intense or disruptive as what we’ve experienced during storm Emma.

"There will be little or no threat to any of the St Patrick’s Day festivities across the country, however it is certainly worth wrapping up as it will be bitterly cold."