Man arrested in Longford in relation to alleged money laundering

Gardaí from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have made a third arrest in relation to the alleged money laundering of funds from a Life Assurance company.

The man (48 years) was arrested this morning, Wednesday, January 17 in Longford and will be charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Athlone District Court later today.

