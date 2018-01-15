Lanesboro public meeting to debate rising scourge of rural crime

Members of the public are being urged to attend an open meeting aimed at addressing the rising onset of rural crime in Co Longford.

The open forum, at St. Mary's Hall next Monday week (January 29, 9pm), will see the launch of a new initiative on rural crime and health care in the community for the Lanesboro-Ballyleague and Rathcline-Kilgefin areas.

The pilot plan will examine the demand for CCTV cameras in rural parts of each parish and give parishioners the very latest news and information on how new IT and digital skills training can not only help their security but improve their health as well.

An invitation to senior members of the Gardaí has also been extended.

Likewise, organisers are hoping all parishioners presently on the Community text alert programme scheme in Rathcline and Kilfegan to attend.

