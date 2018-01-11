Emergence of pro Vegan billboard in Granard sparks heated online debate

A decision by a leading animal rights group to erect a large billboard highlighting what it cites as the negative connotations attached to drinking milk has sparked a colossal reaction on social media.

Last Wednesday, Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Flaherty took to Facebook after a poster displaying the advertising campaign was placed on the main N55 entering Granard town.

The poster, which features a picture of a cow behind a wire fence, was only recently launched by Go Vegan World in a bid to encourage more people to change to veganism.

The campaign is run by Eden Farmed Animal Sanctuary, Ireland, a body dedicated to safeguarding animal welfare.

Mr Flaherty, who only last month formally took his seat on Longford County Council, hit out at the group's decision to locate the hoarding along the main national route and more pointedly just yards from Granard Famers Mart.

“I have no issue with any group choosing to run a campaign highlighting their views, but like those who contacted me, I am concerned at the decision to run it at this location,” he commented.

“Granard mart is one of the busiest in the region with a number of sales each week.

“It is a focal point for many local farm families and clearly their views and outlook will be at odds with the vegan community.”

Cllr Flaherty said he intends airing his grievances to Go Vegan World and the company managing the Granard billboard site after fielding several concerns from local constituents.

The issue has likewise thrown up plenty of debate and intrigue on social media.

“I'm a vegetarian, and this sign annoys me,” remarked one incensed local.

“I'm a mother, who even though I don't eat meat, my kids do.

“I don't want a poster telling them, that we rip the babies away from their mums, and eat them. it's false and would give them nightmares.”

There were equally biting remarks made by those in favour of more stringent animal welfare protocols.

“I know a lady that went to some marts and animals left with no food or water for days,” replied another Facebook subscriber. “But hey, we are jolly auld Ireland, no such thing as cruelty. Don't even dare say it.”