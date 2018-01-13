Longford man charged with knife possession given bail

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with having a knife in Kenagh was remanded on bail and requested to appear back at a court sitting on February 2 next, following a short hearing into the matter.

Michael Duignan (33), Castlerea, Moydow, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of a knife at Abbeyderg, Kenagh on January 1, 2018.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blaithín Moran said that on the date in question gardaí travelling on the road discovered the defendant with a knife on him.

“There had been a disagreement between himself and his family and a lot of threats were made,” added the Inspector.

“When gardaí were travelling on the road, they met him and he had a knife with him.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that gardaí had no objection to bail as long as a number of conditions were imposed on the defendant.

Mr Duignan was subsequently granted bail and ordered to reside at an address satisfactory to gardaí; sign on at Longford Garda Station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; stay out of Kenagh and adhere to a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The matter was then adjourned until February 13, 2018.