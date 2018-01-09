Engagement ring found in Ballymahon

An expensive engagement ring was found outside a takeaway in Ballymahon at the weekend.

Castlepollard woman Martina Dalton who was visiting the area at around 9pm last Saturday night, was on her way into Sofia Takeaway when she notice something sparkling at her toes.

Initially Martina thought she had stumbled upon a cheap piece of jewelry, but on closer inspection the Co Westmeath woman realised she was holding an expensive engagement ring in her hands.

“I saw it on the ground and picked it up,” Martina told the Leader on Monday.

“I thought it was a cheap ring at first but then when I examined it more closely I realised that it was a good engagement ring.”

Meanwhile, Martina posted on Facebook that she had found the ring and asked everyone to share the post in an effort to find the owner.

The ring is described as an 18 carat gold white solitaire ring with a floating diamond and Martina is anxious to reunite the ring with its rightful owner.

For more details contact Martina on (086) 1218465.