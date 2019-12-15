Longford councillors in united call for the erection of street lighting

Local councillor Michéal Carrigy has issued a call for lights to be installed in Lisryan.

He made the calls for it to be put on the agenda for the next Granard MD meeting, saying two lights are required.

Cllr Carrigy said, “I’d say two lights would probably cover it.”

His calls were supported by councillor PJ Reilly, who then called for lights to be installed on Mill’s Lane, Granard, near Ardscoil Phadraig.

Cllr Reilly stated, “It needs a light or two up there as well. It is very dark.”

