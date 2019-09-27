Granard man all set to appear on Winning streak this weekend

It is not all doom and gloom in the world and especially Longford, well for one Longford man anyway, as he gets set to appear on the new series of RTÉ's winning streak.

Ahead of the very first show of the new series, which kicks off on Saturday September 28, Marty Whelan and Sineád Kennedy held a live draw to find out the names of the first contestants of the series. Five lucky players were chosen to appear on the show and one of those lucky five is Owen Martin from Granard, Co Longford.

WATCH| Granard man to appear on Winning Streak

Best of luck to Owen and family ahead of Saturday’s appearance!

Also read - Roving Leader: Showcase your knowledge and support the Granard Area Action group