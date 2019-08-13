Company proposes building six houses in Granard

Faughnan Construction have made a planning application to Longford County Council seeking permission for the construction of six houses at the Cnoc na Greine residential development, Carragh, Granard.

The properties in question will consist of four three bedroom two storey semi-detached type dwellings and two further two bedroom two storey semi-detached houses. Permission sought includes for works on the continuation of the existing internal access road, public footpaths, entrances and the erection of boundary walls/fences.

The application also provides for connections to all existing foul sewer, surface water and watermains networks.

Also read: Festival fever continues in Longford as August gears up for even more festivities