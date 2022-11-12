Padraig Harrington in contention at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Padraig Harrington. PIC: Sportsfile
Padraig Harrington is one shot off leader Steven Alker going into Saturday's third round at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Harrington, who currently sits on 12-under-par, carded a seven-under 64 in Friday's second round at the Phoenix Country Club.
To win the Charles Schwab Cup and the $1 million bonus, Harrington has to win this week's tournament and hope New Zealander Alker finishes outside the top five.
The two-time British Open champion tees off at 7.55pm (Irish time) today.
