11 Apr 2022

WATCH: Rory McIlroy's magical hole-out from bunker in Masters final round

Tom Byrne

11 Apr 2022 10:40 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Rory McIlroy finished his US Masters final round on a high when he carded a 64 on Sunday, which rewarded him with a second place finish at Augusta.

The world number seven finished three shots off the winner Scottie Scheffler but was happy to match the lowest final round in tournament history.

“I will come up a little bit short, but I gave it a great go and I can’t ask any more of myself. I went out there today, shot my best ever score at Augusta and it’s going to be my best finish ever," McIlroy said after his final round.

The County Down native holed out a magnificent bunker shot on the 18th to secure a round of 64 and earn him a runners-up position at the most prestigious golf major in the game - a major which McIlroy is still searching for to complete the career grand slam.

Watch the brilliant bunker hole-out below:

