Search

20 Jan 2022

Shane Lowry in the Top 10 after solid first round in Abu Dhabi

Lowry in the Top 10 after solid first round in Abu Dhabi

File photo

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

20 Jan 2022

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry is inside the Top 10 and just four shots off the lead after the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday morning.

Lowry teed off early on Thursday morning (Irish time) and quickly showed he was in good form with three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine. Among those early birdies was a long putt on the 4th hole that Shane certainly enjoyed.

Making the turn at three under, Lowry continued his strong form with back to back birdies on 10 and 11. The only blot on his copybook in a round of 67 was a bogey on the 12th.

He more than made up for it on the 15th when he chipped in from off the green to secure an unlikely birdie. He certainly enjoyed that one too, even taking a moment to bow to the crowd before picking up his ball.

He parred out the remaining holes to sign for a five under par 67, leaving himself well in contention and playing well enough to challenge current leader Scott Jamieson.

Lowry will resume his challenge on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media