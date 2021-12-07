Longford GAA Secretary Peter O’Reilly praises the big push to boost the finance

Longford GAA full-time Secretary Peter O’Reilly, in his wide ranging report to the annual Convention this Thursday night (7.30pm), reflects on living with the curse of Covid and praises the big push to boost the financial matters.

After serving two years in the position of Vice-Chairperson, Kenagh clubman Colm Murray is facing a challenge from Derek Fahy (Ballymore) at the Longford GAA Convention to be conducted via zoom in compliance with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Ballymahon native Fahy is stepping down from the position of Leinster Council representative after serving the maximum five years in that particular post and he has decided to oppose Murray in the only contest on the agenda.

Secretary’s Report

‘Another year has flown past and there is still no sign of an end to the cursed COVID. We are being told that it is something we will have to live with and as I write we learn of a new variant. I wrote last year that “I believe the heroes of the GAA this year are those grassroots members who provided such sterling service within their communities either as frontline workers or as part of a club coordinated volunteer response team who helped out neighbours, be they friend or stranger in many ways over this period. The club network has truly been magnificent and you, the Officers and Members should all take a bow.”

This great trait has continued over the past 12 months in the hope of getting us all through this pandemic and again I commend you all.’

Finance

‘The topic of finance or better still a lack of it has been a pressing issue in Longford GAA over the number of years. Add in Covid, no gate receipts and the loss of two Race Days all of which left us tethering on the brink. However, with good people, things can change almost overnight and this has been the case in the past year. Great credit is due to Club Longford under the stewardship of Mark Connellan (Chairperson), Thomas Conefrey (Secretary) and joint “Ministers for Finance”, John Finn and Seadna Ryan who together with a very hard-working backroom team led this turnaround. Having also taken on a major loan to finance the development works the income from the work of this Committee were never more badly wanted.

As can be seen from our accounts the Monster Fundraiser Draw together with the sale of signage at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and the very successful hosting of the Mike Brewster & Family sponsored Golf Classic has turned around our income generation stream. Club Longford also received generous sponsorship from Bill Murray together with anonymous sponsorship. To the above and everyone else who supported us financially in any way – heartfelt thanks.

I want to acknowledge with gratitude the funding received from Croke Park, Leinster Council and most especially the Government Covid Funding distributed via the higher units to both the County and each Club.

Glennon Brothers remain as loyal sponsors having signed to a new deal last Spring and for their funding, attendance and advice – many thanks. I also want to wish them well in their recent business acquisition in Northern Ireland.

O’Neill’s have been good to Longford over the years and 2021 was no different. Their new design of Longford jersey was launched on Friday last and will make an ideal Christmas present.

To our loyal championship sponsors, Peter Hanley Motors and The Mulleady Group for continuing in their roles.

A special word of thanks to our Longford Óg Chairperson and Assistant Secretary, Gary Toher who went cap in hand and secured vital sponsorship for ALL our flagship underage competitions. This was no easy task but Gary stuck to it and delivered valuable funding which will be reinvested in our youth.

The compacting of the inter-county year through the introduction of the split season has also led to us reigning in costs associated with the preparation of County teams which has also added to the bottom line.’

County Scene

‘A few items of note in the past year were:

• How unfortunate we were in not winning the U-20 Championship game V Westmeath which went to a penalty shoot-out. Westmeath went on to be narrowly beaten by the Leinster and All-Ireland champions Offaly. This means of finishing a game is hard on players especially in younger grades, who have already given their all over 80+ minutes. Two alternatives which should be considered are a) a replay 3/4 days later (without interruption to club and county fixtures) or b) golden score.

• Despite a poor start in a lopsided Division 3, we came up trumps when it counted in the relegation game v Tipperary (Munster Champions the previous November) and thus retained our Division 3 status for another year.

• I believe the split season will be a success post Covid but some “Summer time” needs to be extracted for Club Championships. There is a hell of a difference in playing the closing stages of Championship in November rather than October be it on players, pitches, officials and supporters.

• The success of our U-17 Hurling Development Squad in reaching the Celtic Challenge Final.

• The decisions of our senior hurling, football and U-20 management teams to step down following the conclusion of their respective campaigns.

• To the outgoing Management Teams under the guidance of Padraic, Derek and Donal respectively and each and every player who gave of their time in 2021, many thanks - your contribution to Longford GAA is greatly appreciated.

• The interest shown by people willing to take the job of County Hurling Manager. This is a great change on times past.

• New Management appointments at Senior Hurling Football level. Best wishes to Adrian Moran (Ringtown, Westmeath) and Billy O’Loughlin (Arles Killeen, Laois) and their respective Management Teams for a successful future.

• The recent great success of our U-16 Squad in winning the Fr. Manning cup for the first time since 2012.’

Club Scene

‘I note motions for discussion later seeking to change back to U-18 at both inter-county and club and indeed murmurings in the sporting press of similar elsewhere. I can in one way see the proposers wish to revert given the failure at National level to give clear direction on what is next (U19/U20) but personally, I have grave reservations about such a move. We can be lazy and blame Covid for this but that won’t keep players playing.

The decoupling of underage from adult has and will continue to bring great benefits to the game. For instance, Longford Óg would not be in a position to set up competitions at all underage grades; our expanded cross border programme with Leitrim would fail. We need to look forward and nail down the next age grade after U-17 instead of looking back.

Everyone has a personal highlight or two of a given club season. Mine, for what it’s worth, are:

• 2 finals in the one year in Senior (with different winners) & Intermediate Football with St. Brigid’s Killashee winning two in a row and heading for senior next year.

• A walkover given in the 2020 Junior Final.

• Leader Cup semi-final going to penalties.

• The two County Final winners playing for the Leader Cup with St. Columba’s just coming out on top.

• Oh, the difference a few weeks makes – going from a maximum attendance of 200 to a County Final of 2600. Thanks to the efforts of Tom Ryan, Árd Stiúrtheoir we succeeded in getting the delayed 2020 Senior Football Final designated at a Test Event which allowed us to have a crowd of up to 1500.

• Longford Slashers senior hurlers overturning the despair of 2020 and lifting the 2021 Duignan Cup in winning the senior championship title for the first time in 20 years.

• Clonguish Óg winning the Harte Cup in a highly entertaining U-17 final with many of these players back boning our Fr. Manning winning team.’

Competitions

‘Given the constraints of the past year, thankfully by Convention time we will have managed to get all bar 3 competitions (Patsy Reilly Cup Final, U-19 A and B Championships - 6 games in total) completed including the deferred 2020 championship competitions. Great credit is due to everyone – clubs, mentors, players, parents, referees, Members of CCCC, Longford Óg on managing to complete what was a year’s programme in 26 or so weeks.

A review of adult competitions took place last Spring which resulted in significant change in both league and championship formats being brought into a year which was always shaping up to be far from normal. Major learnings have come from some of these formats and I hope that when the review of 2021 comes about next January that everyone will contribute in advance of finalising the 2022 competition structure. Walkovers/ non played games in league competitions e.g., 17 out of 69 games in Division 1 and 7 out of 32 games in Division 2 is not the answer to improving standards.

Whether we like it or not, our championship format does not work and the proof of this has been reflected in results in the Leinster Intermediate and Junior Club Championship over many years. If you take the Intermediate & Junior Provincial Championships, Longford representatives are continuously playing teams of a higher standard. I believe that the lack of success in these competitions will, in time, have a knock-on effect on our County Teams.’

Refereeing & Discipline

‘With some days only 10-12 referees of our total of 17 available in a jam-packed fixtures programme, I know that referees will be delighted to get the break and recharge the batteries. With these tight numbers and but for the trojan efforts of both of our Referees Administrators, Ken Leonard, who in the course of the year decided to go back refereeing, and his successor Derek Nolan many games would have been without a referee.

Clubs speak of Player Welfare when they have a perceived overload of fixtures because some mentors, who conveniently forget about playing their subs, insist that maybe two or three players must play over different codes, age grades or competitions in a short space of time, but what about Referee Welfare? This past year saw days when referees took charge of two games plus acted as linesman in a third and weeks when some refereed 6 games. It was also nigh impossible to get linesmen for many of our finals.

Clubs complain about the standard of refereeing – how can this be improved when referees are mentally tired going from game to game without a break? Would a player be expected to do likewise? Everyone needs to look at this situation but Clubs hold the answer to this serious situation – there is an onus on them to recruit persons for training to be the next knight of the whistle if they want higher standards from referees of competitions at all ages. Given the year gone bye there is a bigger onus on clubs to root out those within their base who believe that their pastime is to abuse referees be it verbally at games or on social media. Is it any wonder Referees are walking away? Isn’t it sad to think that spokespeople for the three main sporting organisations in this Country were last week before a joint committee of the Oireachtas speaking about the abuse of referees?

However, it would be remiss of me not to commend a number of clubs and/or players, who having been reported for various infractions of rule, did not seek out guidance on any perceived loo hole that might exist in the Rule Book and accepted the penalty handed out without question and also dealt with matters internally.

The saga that was the “red card/two yellows” came to an end after almost 2 years. Since then have any efforts been made to mend broken bridges and more importantly have the 50 odd underage players involved been assured that this is not what the GAA is about.

In what was a tough year at inter-county level given its on/off nature, I want to thank Fergal, Patrick and their respective teams for representing the County at Provincial and National level. Míle buíochas to our club referees who continue to play the most important role in the Association.’

Other Matters

‘Longford GAA has made the venue at Shroid its home for all underage squads with Gary Toher coordinating this project and the upkeep of this ground. That is not to say that it was in a poor state – far from it and thanks must go to David Ward for his efforts over many years. I also wish to thank Con Halton and all at LCRL for their work on improving and upgrading this great asset.

It's good to see the appointment of a high-powered Committee to move on from “Proposal B” which failed to get the required vote to pass at the recent Special Congress. With hindsight, it’s a pity that two proposals went to the floor on the day and had B, with a small amount of tweaking, gone on its own; perhaps it would have succeeded.

I look forward to the commencement of the Tailteann Cup competition and remark positively on the priority it is being given in the 2022 calendar. Constant work year in, year out is required to market this competition to everyone, participants and public alike otherwise the ghost of the Tommy Murphy Cup will come back to haunt us.’

Sympathies

‘Along with Covid, we also have had grief and tragedy, some of which was borne from the pandemic and some which on the surface seem to escalate from something insignificant - the latter unfortunately seems to be becoming more frequent. The requirement to look after one’s mental health and that of those close by has never been more important and this again is where the Club becomes a focal point. As the saying goes “it’s good to talk”.

Covid and all its restrictions has also meant that it has not been possible to grieve properly following the passing of a loved one in any circumstance. We respectfully remember all those who have died, be it as a result of Covid, tragedy or other ailments and to all who have been bereaved over the course of the past year, my heartfelt sympathies.’

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hainmeacha Dhílis.

Finally

‘Following this Thursday night’s Convention there will be new faces on our Executive. Lorraine Corrigan and Gerry Forde join us as Irish & Cultural Officer and PRO respectively with Eamon Brennan moving to the position of Leinster delegate. Two members will no longer be with us, one being Tommy McLoughlin who in the family tradition has given great service to Longford GAA over many years and for the last 4 as our PRO.

Best wishes to all officers in their respective positions for 2022. Over the past year I’ve had continuous dealings on many different matters with different officers, and officials of all Clubs, Managements and Panel Members of our various County Squads, Coaching & Games Staff, Referees, Staff and Officers of both Comhairle Laighean and Páirc an Chrócaigh and a host of others and I wish to take this opportunity to thank you all for your courtesy, your professional approach and above all your valuable advice. I hope that I have provided the service you expected and also that it was always delivered in a timely and courteous manner.

I wish to thank all other people who, through their voluntary work on behalf of Longford GAA, do great promotional work for the Association and also make my job easier.

A special word of thanks to the following:

- Damien, Paddy & Eoin who continue to do trojan work with our youth in the area of Coaching & Games. As you are aware Seamus Hughes left us earlier in the year and I thank him for his work with all things hurling.

Ciarán Mac Eochaidh leaves his position as GPO with Longford Slashers and his role with Longford GAA and Longford Sports Partnership. The energy and effort shown by Ciarán over his time with us was exceptional. I want to wish him well in his new career and can say without contradiction that he will be missed in the GAA in general and in Longford in particular.

All those who were part of our Development Squads be they players, managers, selectors and also those Parents who helped out in any shape or form. The later part of 2021 saw some semblance of normality restored to this cohort who have been idle for a long time and we hope that they will remain committed as they are the future of the GAA in Longford.

- Pauline and all at Rapid Print.

- David Connellan and Edel Connolly for all their help on financial matters.

- Paul Devaney & his team who over the past 8 years have updated our website, helped with programme production and many other items including our web designed Convention Book of last year. Paul has decided to move on and it is only when that happens that we will truly appreciate the value of his work. Many thanks for your time and commitment.

- Padraic and all at the Longford Leader as well as Dave and all the crew at ShannonSide Radio. Longford GAA again received the best coverage possible and looks forward to more of the same.

- The Members of the Community Employment Scheme at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park led by Enda and John who take such a personal interest in presenting the Park in tip top shape for every game. I wish to congratulate Joe Duffy who left us of late to take up a new appointment with Leitrim County Council and thank him for all his work here previously.

- A special word of thanks to Lorraine who, although working from home during this pandemic, never stopped helping to provide quality assistance to myself, the Coaching Staff and all others who linked in with Longford GAA. Her work ethic and multi-tasking knows no bounds.

- The Members of all of our County Sub Committees. Each of you fulfil an important role for the Association within our county. The Sub Committee with the heaviest workload is undoubtedly CCCC who have had over 20 meetings this year. I want to particularly thank my fellow members of same - Adrian, Derek, Jerry, John, Joe, Marie & Michael and ably chaired by Ciarán.

- All those who were part of our teams be they players, managers, selectors and backroom personnel.

Finally, to my wife, Caroline and children Fionn, Caoilin and Eoghan, thank you all for your patience and understanding over the past year most especially when I was working from home and some of the tensions of the job began creeping into home life.’

Nollaig Shona agus Athbhliain faoi Mhaise Daoibh.

Go raibh míle maith agaibh.

Peadar Ó Raghallaigh