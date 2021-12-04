Longford Slashers sink Shelmalier to reach the Leinster Club Intermediate title decider

The outstanding Grace Shannon pictured in action for Slashers against Shelmalier in the Leinster Club IFC semi-final at Fay Park on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy
A couple of goals gave Longford Slashers a decisive edge in the sinking of Shelmalier in difficult wet conditions at Michael Fay Park on Saturday as the superior Longford senior champions reached the Leinster Club title decider against St Sylvesters (Dublin) next weekend.
Longford Slashers . . . 2-8 Shelmalier (Wexford) . . . 0-7
A shot from Kara Shannon dropped short with the ever alert Jessica Barry getting the vital touch to direct the ball into the back of the net in the 26th minute.
Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille through to the Leinster Club Junior Final
Colmcille produced a brilliant first half performance on their way to a most emphatic win over Ballyfin in the Leinster Club Junior semi-final at the Mountmellick grounds on Saturday.
Inspired by the outstanding Grace Shannon in the midfield area, It was no more than Slashers deserved with two other goal chances falling to full-forward Barry in the first quarter of the contest and the so well organised home side led by 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.
Shelmalier suffered a shattering blow when Lisa Nolan scored a cracking second goal for Slashers in the early stages of the second half and there was no way back for the Wexford senior champions.
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Emily Reilly; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-4); Clare Farrell, Aisling Cosgrove, Lisa Nolan (1-0); Kate Shannon (0-2), Jessica Barry (1-1 point from free), Kara Shannon (0-1).
Sub:- Ciara Flynn for L Nolan (42 mins).
SHELMALIER: Deirdre Fox; Eadoin Fitzgerald, Sadbh McCarthy, Michelle Harding; Ciara Neville, Shauna Murphy, Sarah Harding Kenny; Roisin Murphy, Eleanor Murphy; Aobhe Manley (0-1), Clara Donnelly (0-1), Kellie Kearney (0-1); Aine Lacey (0-2, frees), Deirdre McMahon (0-1), Ailish Neville.
Subs:- Leona Tector (0-1) for A Manley (52 mins); Ciara Banville for S Murphy (58 mins); Ciara Donohoe for E Fitzgerald (stoppage time).
Referee: Michael Tarpey (Laois).
Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire who received the Freedom of County Longford on Friday with Counci Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan Picture: Twitter Shaunagh Connaire @shaunagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.