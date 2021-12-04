Search

04 Dec 2021

Longford Slashers sink Shelmalier to reach the Leinster Club Intermediate title decider

Ladies Football Leinster Club Intermediate Championship Semi-Final

longford ladies football

The outstanding Grace Shannon pictured in action for Slashers against Shelmalier in the Leinster Club IFC semi-final at Fay Park on Saturday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

A couple of goals gave Longford Slashers a decisive edge in the sinking of Shelmalier in difficult wet conditions at Michael Fay Park on Saturday as the superior Longford senior champions reached the Leinster Club title decider against St Sylvesters (Dublin) next weekend.

Longford Slashers . . . 2-8    Shelmalier (Wexford) . . . 0-7

A shot from Kara Shannon dropped short with the ever alert Jessica Barry getting the vital touch to direct the ball into the back of the net in the 26th minute.

Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille through to the Leinster Club Junior Final

Ladies football provincial title decider against St Judes (Dublin) next weekend

Colmcille produced a brilliant first half performance on their way to a most emphatic win over Ballyfin in the Leinster Club Junior semi-final at the Mountmellick grounds on Saturday. 

Inspired by the outstanding Grace Shannon in the midfield area, It was no more than Slashers deserved with two other goal chances falling to full-forward Barry in the first quarter of the contest and the so well organised home side led by 1-4 to 0-3 at the break. 

All of today's English Premier League results as Chelsea are beaten

Shelmalier suffered a shattering blow when Lisa Nolan scored a cracking second goal for Slashers in the early stages of the second half and there was no way back for the Wexford senior champions. 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Emily Reilly; Aoife O’Brien, Grace Shannon (0-4); Clare Farrell, Aisling Cosgrove, Lisa Nolan (1-0); Kate Shannon (0-2), Jessica Barry (1-1 point from free), Kara Shannon (0-1).

Sub:- Ciara Flynn for L Nolan (42 mins). 

SHELMALIER: Deirdre Fox; Eadoin Fitzgerald, Sadbh McCarthy, Michelle Harding; Ciara Neville, Shauna Murphy, Sarah Harding Kenny; Roisin Murphy, Eleanor Murphy; Aobhe Manley (0-1), Clara Donnelly (0-1), Kellie Kearney (0-1); Aine Lacey (0-2, frees), Deirdre McMahon (0-1), Ailish Neville. 

Subs:- Leona Tector (0-1) for A Manley (52 mins); Ciara Banville for S Murphy (58 mins); Ciara Donohoe for E Fitzgerald (stoppage time). 

Referee: Michael Tarpey (Laois). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media