Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille through to the Leinster Club Junior Final

Colmcille ladies celebrate after their victory over Ballyfin
Colmcille produced a brilliant first half performance on their way to a most emphatic win over Ballyfin in the Leinster Club Junior semi-final at the Mountmellick grounds on Saturday.
Colmcille . . . 1-12 Ballyfin (Laois) . . . 0-5
Longford star Michelle Farrell scored the crucial goal as Colmcille, with the advantage of the wind, were in complete control in building up a commanding 1-9 to 0-2 half-time lead.
Longford Slashers sink Shelmalier to reach the Leinster Club Intermediate title decider
A couple of goals gave Longford Slashers a decisive edge in the sinking of Shelmalier in difficult wet conditions at Michael Fay Park on Saturday as the superior Longford senior champions reached the Leinster Club title decider against St Sylvesters (Dublin) next weekend.
The Laois junior champions Ballyfin were fighting a losing battle in the second half against the stronger Colmcille side who can now look forward to the Leinster Club final against St Judes (Dublin) next weekend
COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Kate O'Reilly, Tara Esler, Catriona Farrelly; Mya Murtagh, Grainne Reilly (0-1), Karen Reilly; Michelle Farrell (1-2), Nessa Farley (0-4); Maebh Grant, Erica Coen, Emma McKeon; Sarah Macken, Megan Jobe (0-4, two frees), Shannon Bransfield (0-1).
Subs:- Emma-Jane Hawkins for E McKeon (half-time); Caroline Doyle for M Grant (48 mins); Maria Farley for S Bransfield (50 mins); Elaine Farrelly for EJ Hawkins (52 mins); Patricia Hourican for S Macken (55 mins).
BALLYFIN: Ella Dunphy; Rena Duff, Aine O'Rourke, Cathy Hogan; Orlaith Meade, Niamh O'Rourke, Rachel Wheeler; Liadan C Fennell, Sinead O'Rourke; Michelle Lynch, Chloe Scanlon (0-4, frees). Maeve Carroll; Christine Wren, Edel Finn (0-1), Eva Cullinan.
Subs:- Orla Horgan for O Meade (39 mins); Emma Kealy for C Hogan (47 mins); Sophie Connolly for E Cullinan (50 mins); Helena Dempsey for E Finn (52 mins); Sally Horgan for R Wheeler (54 mins).
Referee: Jason Buckley (Dublin).
