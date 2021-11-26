Liam Keenan appointed the new Longford Slashers senior football manager

Former Longford midfielder Liam Keenan, who moves from the Mohill club to manage the Slashers senior football squad in 2022
Former Longford midfielder Liam Keenan has been appointed the new manager of the Slashers senior football squad for the 2022 season.
Liam takes over from Noel O’Brien, the Kiltoom Co Roscommon native who guided Slashers to the 2019 and 2020 county SFC finals with the sky-blues suffering the bitter disappointment of narrow defeats against Killoe on both occasions.
Ardagh man Keenan was a Longford senior selector during the Glenn Ryan regime and Liam was also the manager of the Longford U-21 football squad in the past in gaining considerable coaching experience.
In recent times, Keenan was in charge of Mohill who he guided to Leitrim Senior Championship glory in 2020 but they were beaten by Ballinamore in the 2021 final.
A first-look image from the new Longford-set film 'Lakelands' which has been acquired for Ireland / UK release by Wildcard Distribution
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.