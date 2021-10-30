Search

30/10/2021

Longford Ladies SFC Final: Slashers come storming back to complete superb three-in-a-row

Droplink Ladies Football Senior Championship Final

droplink ladies football finals

Longford Slashers captain Aisling Cosgrove pictured with the Alison Smyth Cup after the presentation was made by Gordon Smyth, brother of Alison Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Longford Slashers came storming back from seven points down to pip Carrickedmond in the exciting Ladies Football Senior Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford Slashers . . . 2-9   Carrickedmond . . . 1-11

Crucial goals from Jessica Barry and Aisling Cogrove in the space of a minute midway through the second half swung the game in Slashers favour as they succeeded in completing a superb three-in-a-row title triumph

Carrickedmond led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break with the goal coming from a penalty converted by Claire Greene in the 28th minute and when the same player fired over a point immediately on the changeover, Slashers looked in serious trouble.

But the reigning champions refused to panic in gradually closing the gap and the two goals proved to be the turning point as gallant Carrickedmond let victory slip from their grasp.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Ciara Flynn; Aoife O’Brien, Lisa Nolan (0-1); Clare Farrell, Grace Shannon (0-2), Aisling Cosgrove (1-1); Kate Shannon (0-1), Jessica Barry (1-2, one point from free). Kara Shannon (0-2).

Sub:- Emily Reilly for G Reilly (30 mins). 

CARRICKEDMOND: Emer Powell; Caoimhe McCormack, Orla Farrell, Ellen Byrne; Ann Ryan, Rachel O’Farrell, Ciara Mulligan; Gemma Fay (0-1), Michelle Noonan; Michelle Mulvey, Sarah Shannon (0-1), Claire Greene (1-5, goal from penalty, two points from frees); Shauna McCormack, Lauren McGuire (0-4, two frees), Sinead Farrell.

Subs:- Leah Shannon for E Byrne (52 mins); Ellen Shannon for S Farrell (56 mins); E Byrne for L Shannon (stoppage time). 

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim). 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media