Longford Ladies SFC Final: Slashers come storming back to complete superb three-in-a-row

Longford Slashers captain Aisling Cosgrove pictured with the Alison Smyth Cup after the presentation was made by Gordon Smyth, brother of Alison Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Slashers came storming back from seven points down to pip Carrickedmond in the exciting Ladies Football Senior Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford Slashers . . . 2-9 Carrickedmond . . . 1-11
Crucial goals from Jessica Barry and Aisling Cogrove in the space of a minute midway through the second half swung the game in Slashers favour as they succeeded in completing a superb three-in-a-row title triumph
Carrickedmond led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break with the goal coming from a penalty converted by Claire Greene in the 28th minute and when the same player fired over a point immediately on the changeover, Slashers looked in serious trouble.
But the reigning champions refused to panic in gradually closing the gap and the two goals proved to be the turning point as gallant Carrickedmond let victory slip from their grasp.
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Emer Casey; Grace Kenny, Aine Barry, Gemma Reilly; Orla Nevin, Eimear O’Brien, Ciara Flynn; Aoife O’Brien, Lisa Nolan (0-1); Clare Farrell, Grace Shannon (0-2), Aisling Cosgrove (1-1); Kate Shannon (0-1), Jessica Barry (1-2, one point from free). Kara Shannon (0-2).
Sub:- Emily Reilly for G Reilly (30 mins).
CARRICKEDMOND: Emer Powell; Caoimhe McCormack, Orla Farrell, Ellen Byrne; Ann Ryan, Rachel O’Farrell, Ciara Mulligan; Gemma Fay (0-1), Michelle Noonan; Michelle Mulvey, Sarah Shannon (0-1), Claire Greene (1-5, goal from penalty, two points from frees); Shauna McCormack, Lauren McGuire (0-4, two frees), Sinead Farrell.
Subs:- Leah Shannon for E Byrne (52 mins); Ellen Shannon for S Farrell (56 mins); E Byrne for L Shannon (stoppage time).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
