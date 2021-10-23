Search

23/10/2021

Longford IFC: Killashee overcome Connolly’s to reach another county final

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

mulleady group intermediate football championship

Dylan Farrell (who scored 1-7) on the attack for Killashee in breaking away from Connolly's opponent Daire Dugan. Action from the IFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

The Intermediate title holders Killashee are through to another county final after producing a strong second half performance to overcome Sean Connolly’s in difficult wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening. 

St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-10     Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-8

With the advantage of the stiff wind, the Ballinalee side led by 0-5 to 0-2 approaching the break but a couple of crucial frees converted by Dylan Farrell in stoppage time left St Brigid’s trailing by just a single point at half-time.

Killashee were dominant on the changeover in outscoring Connolly’s by 1-6 to 0-3 and the killer blow was struck in the 51st minute when chief marksman Farrell planted the ball in the back of the net after a shot from Francie Dolan was blocked down. 

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Johnny Casey, Darren Cosgrove; Keelan Cox, Cillian Lee (0-1), Quintan Lee; Jack Magan, Michael Farrell; Dylan Farrell (1-7, six frees), Chris Dineen (0-1), John Lee; Mel Shanley, Francie Dolan (0-1, free), David Buckley.

Subs:- Mark Rossiter for M Shanley (39 mins); Gerard Evans for C Dineen (60 mins); Conor Clancy for J Lee (60 mins); Ronan Kavanagh for Q Lee (stoppage time).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Killian Reynolds; John McKenna, Sean O’Sullivan, Paddy Reynolds; Dylan Lynch, Dessie Reynolds (0-1), John Rawle; Stephen Lynch (0-1, free), Daire Duggan; John Doris, Ronan McGreal, Gregory Masterson; Evan Tully, Daniel Reynolds (0-6, two frees, one mark), Sean Kenny.

Subs:- Conor Blessington for G Masterson (half-time); Darragh Airlie for J Doris (50 mins); Ciaran Brady for E Tully (59 mins).

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim). 

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media