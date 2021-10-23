Longford IFC: Killashee overcome Connolly’s to reach another county final

Dylan Farrell (who scored 1-7) on the attack for Killashee in breaking away from Connolly's opponent Daire Dugan. Action from the IFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy
The Intermediate title holders Killashee are through to another county final after producing a strong second half performance to overcome Sean Connolly’s in difficult wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-10 Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-8
With the advantage of the stiff wind, the Ballinalee side led by 0-5 to 0-2 approaching the break but a couple of crucial frees converted by Dylan Farrell in stoppage time left St Brigid’s trailing by just a single point at half-time.
Killashee were dominant on the changeover in outscoring Connolly’s by 1-6 to 0-3 and the killer blow was struck in the 51st minute when chief marksman Farrell planted the ball in the back of the net after a shot from Francie Dolan was blocked down.
ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Johnny Casey, Darren Cosgrove; Keelan Cox, Cillian Lee (0-1), Quintan Lee; Jack Magan, Michael Farrell; Dylan Farrell (1-7, six frees), Chris Dineen (0-1), John Lee; Mel Shanley, Francie Dolan (0-1, free), David Buckley.
Subs:- Mark Rossiter for M Shanley (39 mins); Gerard Evans for C Dineen (60 mins); Conor Clancy for J Lee (60 mins); Ronan Kavanagh for Q Lee (stoppage time).
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Killian Reynolds; John McKenna, Sean O’Sullivan, Paddy Reynolds; Dylan Lynch, Dessie Reynolds (0-1), John Rawle; Stephen Lynch (0-1, free), Daire Duggan; John Doris, Ronan McGreal, Gregory Masterson; Evan Tully, Daniel Reynolds (0-6, two frees, one mark), Sean Kenny.
Subs:- Conor Blessington for G Masterson (half-time); Darragh Airlie for J Doris (50 mins); Ciaran Brady for E Tully (59 mins).
Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).
