Westmeath’s Adrian Moran appointed the new Longford senior hurling manager

Westmeath native Adrian Moran, the new manager of the Longford senior hurling squad
Westmeath native Adrian Moran from the Ringtown club is the new manager of the Longford senior hurling squad.
The appointment of Moran to succeed Derek Frehill, who stepped down after three years in charge, was ratified at a meeting of the County Board on Tuesday night.
Moran was in charge of the Westmeath U-21 hurlers who scored a shock win over Kilkenny in the 2016 Leinster Championship and was also part of the Westmeath senior hurling management team in recent years.
Under the guidance of their new manager Moran, the Longford hurlers will be seeking success in the Lory Meagher Cup Championship and in Division 3B of the National League in 2022.
A Longford man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for engaging in a street fight outside the door of the town’s courthouse with a rivalling family.
A Longford publican has urged members of the public to come out and support local businesses, warning retailers and licensed premises “cannot wait for a Christmas rush” to keep their doors open
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.