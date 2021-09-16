Search

16/09/2021

Longford senior hurling manager Derek Frehill stepping down

2019 National League Division 3B title the highlight for the Ballinasloe native

longford gaa

Derek Frehill, who is stepping down as the manager of the Longford senior hurling squad after 3 years in charge Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

After three years in charge, Derek Frehill is stepping down as the manager of the Longford senior hurling squad. 

The highlight for the Galway man from Ballinasloe was the success he enjoyed in guiding Longford to the National League Division 3B title in 2019 but that was as good as it got during his time at the county hurling helm. 

Longford suffered the setback of relegation from the Nicky Rackard Cup last year and also lost their Division 3A league status this season.

Hopes were high of championship glory in the 2021 Lory Meagher Cup but that failed to materialise as they crashed to a disappointing defeat against the eventual title winners Fermanagh in the semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. 

The following is a statement from Longford GAA: “Derek Frehill has announced that he is stepping down as Manager of the County Hurling team. Longford GAA respect his decision and wish to thank him and his backroom team for all their efforts over the past 3 years.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media