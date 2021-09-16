Longford senior hurling manager Derek Frehill stepping down

Derek Frehill, who is stepping down as the manager of the Longford senior hurling squad after 3 years in charge Photo: Syl Healy
After three years in charge, Derek Frehill is stepping down as the manager of the Longford senior hurling squad.
The highlight for the Galway man from Ballinasloe was the success he enjoyed in guiding Longford to the National League Division 3B title in 2019 but that was as good as it got during his time at the county hurling helm.
Longford suffered the setback of relegation from the Nicky Rackard Cup last year and also lost their Division 3A league status this season.
Hopes were high of championship glory in the 2021 Lory Meagher Cup but that failed to materialise as they crashed to a disappointing defeat against the eventual title winners Fermanagh in the semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
The following is a statement from Longford GAA: “Derek Frehill has announced that he is stepping down as Manager of the County Hurling team. Longford GAA respect his decision and wish to thank him and his backroom team for all their efforts over the past 3 years.”
