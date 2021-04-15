Leitrim footballers look to Longford basketball coach Michael Murphy
Longford’s Michael Murphy, one of Ireland’s top basketball coaches, who has linked up with the Leitrim footballers
Following on from the success of the likes of Dublin, Kerry and Mayo, Leitrim are the latest football team to look to the sport of Basketball in order to get the edge over their opponents.
Leitrim have teamed up with former Irish International and now one of Ireland's top Basketball coaches, Longford town native Michael Murphy, to apply his Basketball knowledge to the football field.
