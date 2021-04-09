Longford ladies will play Kildare, Laois and Wicklow in Division 3B of the National Football League
First fixture for Brian Noonan’s side on Sunday 23 May
Mostrim clubman Brian Noonan, the new manager of the Longford ladies football squad who will compete in Division 3B of the 2021 Lidl National League
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association have released their proposed fixtures for the 2021 Lidl National League which is scheduled to get under way on Sunday May 23.
The League will be played in groups of four, on three consecutive weekends, followed by semi-finals, a break of one week and then the final.
Under the guidance of new manager Brian Noonan from the Mostrim club, Longford will compete in Division 3B against Kildare, Laois and Wicklow and can return to collective training from Monday 19 April.
Down, Roscommon, Sligo and Fermanagh will be playing in Division 3A.
The following are the divisions in the 2021 National League which have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling in line with the easing of Covid restrictions on sports activity.
Division 1A: Galway, Mayo Donegal, Westmeath
Division 1B: Cork, Dublin, Tipperary, Waterford
Division 2A Kerry, Meath, Wexford, Clare
Division 2B: Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, Cavan
Division 3A: Down, Roscommon Sligo, Fermanagh
Division 3B: Kildare Laois, Longford, Wicklow
Division 4A: Louth, Leitrim, Antrim, Derry
Division 4B: Carlow, Offaly, Limerick
