Rathcline’s Gareth Johnston appointed manager of the Longford minor (U-17) football squad
Rathcline captain Kevin Chapman and manager Gareth Johnston pictured with the Hennessy Cup following the win over Killashee in the 2015 Intermediate Football Championship Final
Rathcline clubman Gareth Johnston has been appointed the manager of the Longford minor football squad for 2021 & 2022.
The former Rathcline and Longford footballer was ratified for the role of the county U-17 boss at a meeting of the County Board executive last night (Thursday).
Johnston returns for a second stint as the manager of the Longford minor footballers (U-18 grade back in 2014) and coached his native Rathcline to Intermediate Championship glory in 2015.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on