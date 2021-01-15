Rathcline’s Gareth Johnston appointed manager of the Longford minor (U-17) football squad

Rathcline clubman Gareth Johnston has been appointed the manager of the Longford minor football squad for 2021 & 2022.

The former Rathcline and Longford footballer was ratified for the role of the county U-17 boss at a meeting of the County Board executive last night (Thursday).

Johnston returns for a second stint as the manager of the Longford minor footballers (U-18 grade back in 2014) and coached his native Rathcline to Intermediate Championship glory in 2015.