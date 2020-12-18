Special match programme made available for the All-Ireland football finals

The GAA has announced details of the supply and distribution of the official match programme for GAA Football All-Ireland senior final between Dublin and Mayo and the EirGrid U-20 All-Ireland football final between Galway and Dublin.

Although supporters of Dublin, Mayo and Galway and football supporters in general won’t be able to attend Saturday’s Croke Park decider, they can still get their hands on their physical final day match programme via:

https://www.dbapublications.ie/product/2020-gaa-football-all-ireland-senior-championship-final/

A coupon to get a soft copy PDF will be sent by email and followed by a hard copy in the post.

The match programme will also be available in both Dublin and Mayo from Friday from selected SuperValu and Centra shops.

This year’s GAA Hurling final programme in particular proved popular with supporters, not least in the competing counties.

GAA Director of Communication Alan Milton said: “Acquiring an official match programme has been a long-standing practice for many of our members and supporters and the challenges around the staging of this year’s championships meant we have to look at things differently.

“We have worked with our partners in DBA to ensure our match programmes have been available both in soft and hard copy format and just like last weekend for the hurling final, they will be on sale on the evening before the game in competing counties.

“We hope many avail of the opportunity and keep up a long standing tradition despite the very different year that has 2020 has been.”

This year’s programme features exclusive interviews with Conor Loftus and Philly McMahon.

There are stories from acclaimed writers such as Seán Moran, Michael Verney, David Coughlan, Brian Murphy, Fintan O’Toole and Christy O’Connor on subjects ranging from how COVID-19 has affected the GAA season to a comparison between Ciaran Kilkenny and Cillian O’Connor.

There is also a wide range of statistical pieces on both counties as well as a focus on the U-20 teams from Galway and Dublin who contest the opening match of the day in the EirGrid U-20 final at Croke Park, throw-in 2.15pm.