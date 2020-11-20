Beko and Leinster GAA Launch Beko Club Champion

Aiming to highlight the incredible work that was carried out by clubs during 2020, people are asked to nominate their club to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of equipment. Launched as part of the Beko Club Bua programme, this is Beko’s 4th year as official partner of best practice for development in GAA Clubs across the province.

Beko and Leinster GAA are looking for club nominations via a simple online mechanic with 12 prizes available, one winner per county. To enter, people are asked to explain in no more than 200 words why their club deserves to be a Beko Club Champion on leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/. Alternatively, there is the option to upload a short video to a club’s social media platform with #BekoClubChampion.

12 lucky clubs will be selected by an independent judging panel to receive €1,000 worth of O’Neills training equipment. With winners guaranteed from each county, clubs are encouraged to enter today. The closing date for submissions is 5pm Wednesday the 2nd December.

Speaking at the competition launch today Shane Kelly, head of Sales and Marketing, Beko Ireland said: “This year more than ever clubs have proved that not only were they the life blood of our organisation but also of the very communities that they exist within. GAA clubs the length and breadth of the country proved how important they were and we are thrilled to be in a position to reward 12 different clubs in 12 different counties with a small token of appreciation.

"We would encourage everyone to nominate their club on the Leinster GAA website. At Beko, we are very proud of our partnership with Leinster GAA and are committed to supporting clubs across the province.”

Also in attendance was Cathaoirleach, Comahairle Laighean, Pat Teehan who added: “The support clubs across the Province have received from Beko over the last few years has been nothing short of amazing. To date our partnership has resulted in the distibution of ove €200,000 worth of equipment to developing clubs.

"This year the Beko Club Champion competition goes even further towards showing their true commitment to the grassroots of our organisation. All of us in Leinster GAA are proud of what the Beko Club Bua Programme has become and what it has delivered to our clubs over the years. It is a partnership that we hope will continue long into the future.”

Leinster GAA Leinster GAA’s Beko Club Champion Competition is open for applications now. For full details on how your club can enter visit leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/.