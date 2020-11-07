Laois team named for Leinster football championship clash against Longford

Laois manager Mike Quirke has named his team to take on Longford in the Leinster senior football championship quarter-final on Sunday.

Kieran Lillis (suspended) and Colm Begley (injured) both miss out on the 26 man panel but there is a return to the bench for Portarlington man Paddy O'Sullivan who had been abroad with the army up until a few weeks ago.

John O'Loughlin had been an injury doubt but he is listed to start in midfield alongside Daniel O'Reilly while Mark Timmons will anchor the defence.

Gary Walsh has been in free scoring form and he is named in the full forward line alongside Paul Kingston and Evan O'Carroll.

The Laois team in full is as follows;