Longford GAA suspend all remaining club fixtures for 2020

In line with the vast majority of the other counties, Longford GAA have decided to suspend all remaining club fixtures for 2020 in the wake of the country’s move to Level 5 on the ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

Faced with no club activity until at least December 1, Longford County Board have pushed the completion of the 2020 season into 2021 with a possible resumption of the competitions in January if public health conditions allow.

Therefore, the 2020 Senior football championship semi-finals and Intermediate football championship final, along with the Junior Football Championship, will have to wait until the New Year for their eventual conclusion. It is understood that the 2020 Longford U-20 football competitions will not be played this season.

The GAA hierarchy in Croke Park shut down club action on Monday October 5 when it became apparent that adherence to public health guidelines was slipping as excessive celebrating of the county finals winners was doing reputational damage to the Association.

A week later as the country moved to Level 3, all club games were prohibited by the Government.