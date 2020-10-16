Longford will be missing Michael Quinn against Derry
Allianz NFL Division 3 clash at Celtic Park
Michael Quinn on the ball for Longford against Tipperary. Action from the NFL Division 3 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park back on March 1 before the Covid-19 lockdown Picture: Declan Gilmore
Longford will be missing Michael Quinn for the crucial National Football League clash against Derry at Celtic Park this Saturday, throw-in 4.30pm.
With his wife Kate after giving birth to a baby girl recently, Michael is not available to play for the county seniors at this moment in time and the absence of the Killoe clubman is a blow for manager Padraic Davis.
Quinn is very much a key figure on the Longford team who need to beat Derry to keep their promotion hopes alive in Division 3 on their return to competitive action for the first time in over seven months in the midst of the recurring coronavirus fears.
