Longford MFC Final: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones triumph in tight U-18 title decider

Just a single point separated the sides in the finish with Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones emerging victorious in the exciting Minor Football Championship Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones . . . 3-7 Longford Slashers . . . 1-12

Goals at crucial stages of this entertaining encounter gave the Sean Connolly’s/Mostrim amalgamation the edge and they held out to capture the Harte Cup after Cameron Cassidy planted the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half.

That decisive score left Slashers trailing by 3-5 to 1-9 and a few missed chances late in the game proved costly as Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones eventually came out on top by the minimum of margins.

The opening goal for the amalgamation came from a penalty converted by man of the match award winner Tiarnan Hussey with four minutes gone in the game while Bobby Crilly scored the second goal in the early stages of the second half.

Dean Coughlan got the Slashers goal with seven minutes gone on the changeover and while the reigning champions went on to establish a three-point lead, Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones came storming back to win the U-18 county title

CLONBRONEY/WOLFE TONES: Caolan Hussey (Wolfe Tones); Ali Igbal (WT), Matthew Shaughnessy (WT), Adam Reilly (WT); Jack Belton (WT), John Rawle (Clonbroney), Killian Rawle (C); John Doris (C), Sean O’Sullivan (C); Ronan McGreal (C), Dylan Lynch (C, 0-2, frees), Ronan Courtney (WT); Cameron Cassidy (WT, 1-1), Tiarnan Hussey (WT, 1-3, goal from penalty, two points from frees), Bobby Crilly (C, 1-1).

Subs:- Killian Reynolds (C) for C Hussey (injured, 28 mins); Andy Devine (WT) for A Igbal (52 mins); Liam Kenny (WT) for C Cassidy (57 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Stephen O’Brien; Mairtin Kenny, Cian McGuinness, Desmond Akenbor; Davidson Olusanya, Daniel Kurkin, Donal Sheahan; Ben Lynn, Mark Odukoya (0-1); Andrew Clancy, Mario Pirlog (0-2, frees), Sean Morgan; Dean Coughlan (1-3), Cole O’Connor (0-1), Ronan Sheahan (0-5, one free).

Sub:- Micheal Mulcahy for A Clancy (injured, 21 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).