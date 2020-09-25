LONGFORD GAA STATEMENT ON COVID-19 POSITIVES

The Senior football championship semi-finals and Intermediate football championship final scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed over Covid-19 concerns. The following is a statement issued by Longford GAA tonight (Friday):

“You may be aware that two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in our county over the past couple of days.

“These two positives are active members of a GAA club, however the source is not GAA related. Public Health Authorities are liaising with the club and players in question and the work involved in contact tracing has commenced.

“Having spoken with the Public Health Authorities and the club in question over the course of this evening, Longford GAA have, given the advice received together with our concerns over the health of all of our members, made the decision to postpone the following games which were down for decision over the coming days:

Saturday September 26 - Intermediate Football Championship Final - Ardagh Moydow v St Brigid's Killashee

All County Football League Division 1 - Colmcille v St Mary's Granard

Sunday September 27 - Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba's

Killoe Emmet Og v Mostrim

Wednesday September 30 - Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final - Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og

“The refixture of the above games will be based on developments over the coming days together with any further advice received from the Public Health Authorities.

“We wish a speedy recovery to the players in question and best wishes to those others awaiting test results.

“Finally, we request that each of our members complies with all COVID-19 regulations and help keep this pandemic at bay.”