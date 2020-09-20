Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Final
Mullahoran St Joseph's 2-09 Cootehill 1-11
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship 2020 semi-finals
Castlerahan 0-16 Crosserlough 2-16
Cavan Gaels 0-10 Kingscourt 2-12
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Football Championship 2020 semi-finals
Butlersbridge 3-12 Bailieborough 2-06
Ballinagh 1-17 Ballyhaise 1-13
Kiernan Service Stations ACFL Division 1
Rd 3 Gowna 0-21 Killygarry 0-07
Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 1
Rd 3 Cuchulainns 3-14 Ramor United 0-10
Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 2
Rd 3 Killinkere 0-16 Drumlane 1-12
Rd 3 Denn 1-08 Drumalee 0-12
Rd 5 Cornafean 3-13 Belturbet 2-18
Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 3
Rd 3 Swanlinbar 1-11 Munterconnaught 1-11
Rd 3 Shannon Gaels 2-08 Templeport 0-09
Rd 3 Redhills 4-12 Kildallan 1-14
Rd 3 Ballyhaise 3-12 Mountnugent 1-12
FIXTURES
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship Final
Crosserlough v Kingscourt Stars in Kingspan, Breffni at 7.15 Saturday 26th September 2020.
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Football Championship Final
Butlersbridge v Ballinagh in Kingspan, Breffni at 5.00 Sunday 27th September 2020.
Cully's Craft Bakery Junior Football Championship Semi Finals
Denn v Shannon Gaels at 12 in Kingspan, Breffni Sunday September 27th 2020.
Knockbride v Templeport at 2.30 in Kingspan, Breffni Sunday September 27th 2020.
Reserve Championship & ACFL Fixtures will be sent out to clubs Monday night.
