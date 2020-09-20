Cavan GAA results scoreboard

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Cavan GAA results scoreboard

Cavan GAA results scoreboard

Senior Hurling Championship 2020 Final   
Mullahoran St Joseph's 2-09 Cootehill  1-11

Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship 2020 semi-finals
Castlerahan  0-16 Crosserlough  2-16
Cavan Gaels 0-10 Kingscourt 2-12

Also read: Longford GAA results scoreboard

Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Football Championship 2020 semi-finals
Butlersbridge  3-12 Bailieborough  2-06
Ballinagh  1-17 Ballyhaise  1-13

Kiernan Service Stations ACFL Division 1
Rd 3 Gowna  0-21  Killygarry 0-07

Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 1
Rd 3 Cuchulainns  3-14  Ramor United  0-10

Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 2
Rd 3 Killinkere  0-16 Drumlane  1-12
Rd 3 Denn  1-08 Drumalee  0-12
Rd 5  Cornafean  3-13 Belturbet  2-18

Also read: Tipperary native Martin Hayes is consecrated as new Bishop of Kilmore

Reserve Football Championship 2020 Division 3
Rd 3  Swanlinbar  1-11 Munterconnaught  1-11
Rd 3  Shannon Gaels  2-08 Templeport  0-09
Rd 3  Redhills  4-12 Kildallan  1-14
Rd 3  Ballyhaise  3-12 Mountnugent  1-12

FIXTURES

Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship Final
Crosserlough v Kingscourt Stars in Kingspan, Breffni at 7.15 Saturday 26th September 2020.


Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Football Championship Final
Butlersbridge v Ballinagh in Kingspan, Breffni at 5.00 Sunday 27th September 2020.


Cully's Craft Bakery Junior Football Championship Semi Finals
Denn v Shannon Gaels at 12 in Kingspan, Breffni Sunday September 27th 2020.
Knockbride v Templeport at 2.30 in Kingspan, Breffni Sunday September 27th 2020.


Reserve Championship & ACFL Fixtures will be sent out to clubs Monday night.