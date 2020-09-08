Longford SFC: Killoe back in action against Mostrim this Friday night

Following the decision of the DRA (Disputes Resolution Authority) to quash the 48 weeks suspension imposed on the Killoe club, the remaining Group 2 fixture in the SFC can finally be played.

Emmet Og will meet Mostrim at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish this Friday night, throw-in 8pm.

Scores difference might well decide who goes through to the quarter-finals along with already qualified Killoe but a draw or a narrow defeat (by less than five points) would suffice for the Edgeworthstown outfit to knock Clonguish out.

St Mary’s Granard and Abbeylara have been waiting patiently to see who they will face in the quarter-finals and as soon as the Killoe v Mostrim game is over a separate draw will take place at the Monaduff grounds to determine who plays who.