Clonguish Og win the Longford Minor ‘B’ football title in fine fashion

An inspirational display from Jack Duggan, who fired over eight points, saw Clonguish claim the Minor ‘B’ Football Championship title with a convincing win over St. Colmcille’s in the final played at the wet and windy Monaduff Grounds, Drumlish on Wednesday night.

Clonguish Og . . . 4-13 St Colmcille’s . . . 2-9

The Colmcille/Ballymore amalgamation ended the game strongly but it was too little, too late. Clonguish produced an excellent first half display to establish an unassailable 19 point lead at the break: 3-11 to 0-1.

Midfielder Duggan was a real leader but it was a strong overall performance from Clonguish who played some lovely football throughout the match.

Both sides ended up with 14 players on the pitch. Clonguish’s Christy Manning received a black card in the 53rd minute while St Colmcille’s player Kenneth Sexton was sent off for a second yellow card in the 59th minute.

CLONGUISH OG: Sean Carey; Conor Smith, Mark McHugh; Cian Sutton, Adam Shields, Christy Manning; James Galligan, Jack Duggan (0-8, four frees, one ‘45); Josh Sorohan, Jason Glancy (1-1, goal from penalty), Matthew Carey (0-1); Ben Carthy (1-2, 0-1 mark), Andrew Flynn (2-1).

Subs:- Johnny Burke for A Flynn and Jack Sullivan for C Sutton (40 mins); Josh Carthy for M Carey (46 mins); Jim Crossan for C Sutton (50 mins); Sean McGoey for B Carthy (58 mins).

ST COLMCILLE’S: Kevin Duignan; Ben Creegan, Oisin Flynn; Jamie Conroy, Darren O’Neill, Christopher Conaty; Kenneth Sexton, Jack Macken (2-7,1-5 frees); John Boyle, Pauric Boyle, Gavin O’Hara; Aaron Darcy, Shea Farley.

Subs:- Dylan McCabe (0-1, free) for G O’Hara (34 mins); Dylan O’Reilly (0-1) for J Conroy (36 mins); Sean Smith for J Boyle (51 mins); Darren Walsh for S Farley (53 mins); Lorcan Reilly for B Creegan (56 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).