Clonguish Og win the Longford Minor ‘B’ football title in fine fashion

Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor ‘B’ Football Championship Final (13-A-Side)

Andrew Flynn on the ball for Clonguish Og ahead of St Colmcille's opponent Gavin O'Hara. Action from the MFC 'B' Final at the Monaduff grounds on Wednesday night Picture: Declan Gilmore

An inspirational display from Jack Duggan, who fired over eight points, saw Clonguish claim the Minor ‘B’ Football Championship title with a convincing win over St. Colmcille’s in the final played at the wet and windy Monaduff Grounds, Drumlish on Wednesday night.

Clonguish Og . . . 4-13    St Colmcille’s . . . 2-9

The Colmcille/Ballymore amalgamation ended the game strongly but it was too little, too late. Clonguish produced an excellent first half display to establish an unassailable 19 point lead at the break: 3-11 to 0-1. 

Midfielder Duggan was a real leader but it was a strong overall performance from Clonguish who played some lovely football throughout the match. 

Both sides ended up with 14 players on the pitch. Clonguish’s Christy Manning received a  black card in the 53rd minute while St Colmcille’s player Kenneth Sexton was sent off for a second yellow card in the 59th minute.

CLONGUISH OG: Sean Carey; Conor Smith, Mark McHugh; Cian Sutton, Adam Shields, Christy Manning; James Galligan, Jack Duggan (0-8, four frees, one ‘45); Josh Sorohan, Jason Glancy (1-1, goal from penalty), Matthew Carey (0-1); Ben Carthy (1-2, 0-1 mark), Andrew Flynn (2-1).

Subs:- Johnny Burke for A Flynn and Jack Sullivan for C Sutton (40 mins); Josh Carthy for  M Carey (46 mins); Jim Crossan for C Sutton (50 mins); Sean McGoey for B Carthy (58 mins). 

ST COLMCILLE’S: Kevin Duignan; Ben Creegan, Oisin Flynn; Jamie Conroy, Darren O’Neill, Christopher Conaty; Kenneth Sexton, Jack Macken (2-7,1-5 frees); John Boyle, Pauric Boyle, Gavin O’Hara; Aaron Darcy, Shea Farley.

Subs:- Dylan McCabe (0-1, free) for G O’Hara (34 mins); Dylan O’Reilly (0-1) for J Conroy (36 mins); Sean Smith for J Boyle (51 mins); Darren Walsh for S Farley (53 mins); Lorcan Reilly for B Creegan (56 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans). 