Longford Ladies SFC: Carrickedmond overcome Clonguish to qualify for the county senior final

Carrickedmond qualified for the Ladies Football Senior Championship Final following a fine win over Clonguish at Michael Fay Park on Sunday last.

Carrickedmond . . . 2-15 Clonguish . . . 0-11

The semi-final clash ‘behind closed doors’ was a credit to both teams who produced football of a high standard. Just a pity that the supporters were not present to witness some great football skills on display and to watch the lovely point taking from play and frees from both sides.

Clonguish made a great start to lead by a few points but Carrickedmond gradually got their act together and ended up 1-8 to 0-8 in front at the break with Sarah Shannon scoring the goal.

Carrick were completely on top in the second half in adding a further 1-7 to their impressive tally with the goal coming from Claire Greene.

CARRICKEDMOND: Siobhan Egan; Ann Ryan, Gemma Fay, Leah Shannon; Caoimhe McCormack (0-1), Orla Farrell, Ciara Mulligan; Ann Burns (0-1), Michelle Noonan; Ellen Shannon (0-3) Michelle Mulvey, Lauren Mc Guire (0-5, 2 frees); Sarah Shannon (1-3) Sinead Farrell (0-1) Claire Greene (1-1).

CLONGUISH: Jessica Stewart; Teni Alaba, Maria Kelleher, Kathlyn McKeon; Ciara Sutton, Niamh Darcy, Una McGowan; Lynn Gregg, Ailbhe McGowan; Aoife Darcy (0-6, all frees), Ciara Healy (0-3), Una Shanley; Kamile Burke, Asling Greene (0-2), Hannah Glennon.

Subs:- Ella Duggan for M Kelleher; Doireann McCarthy for C Sutton; Megan Glennon for T Alaba; Febienne Flanagan for U Shanley.

Referee: Martin Clyne (Longford Slashers).