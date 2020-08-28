LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Abbeylara v Dromard make or break SFC clash at Allen Park
Friday 28 August
Senior Football Championship Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors
Group 4
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 8pm
Live Streaming on An Longfort TV
Subscription €5 each game
Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register
Saturday 29 August
Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Live Streaming on An Longfort TV
Subscription €5 each game
Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register
Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 1
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Killoe Óg, 5pm
Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 3
C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Óg, 2pm
Under 12 Football League Round 2
Group 5
Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Southern Gaels, 6.30pm
Pairc na nGael: St. Francis v Clonbroney, 1pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football
All games at 10:30am
Mullinalaghta: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Ballinalee: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcilles
Cashel: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels
Ardagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patricks Og, St. Dominics
Longford Slashers: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Sunday 30 August
Longford GAA Drive In Bingo @2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Books from €10 & €20 at the gate with prize money of €2,500 up for grabs
Sunday 30 August
Minor Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
C & D Devine Park: St Colmcille/St Francis v Longford Slashers, 1pm
All County Football League Division 2
Group 1
McGann Park: Kenagh v St. Brigid’s Killashee, 2pm
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Sean Connollys, 2pm
Group 2
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ballymore, 2pm
Clonbonny: Rathcline v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm
All County Football League Division 4
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Carrickedmond, 2pm
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Finals
Monday 31 August
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 2
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Higginstown: Granard v Ballymahon Forgney Gaels, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Round 2
Group 3
Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v St. Colmcille’s, 7pm
Under 12 Hurling Round 2
C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Tuesday 1 September
Under 12 Football League Round 2
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Dominic's, 7pm
Wednesday 2 September
Junior Football Championship Round 3
Group 1
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 7pm, TBC
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Dromard, 7pm
Group 3
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard, 7pm
Group 4
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 7pm
Minor Football ‘B’ Cup Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's, TBC
Minor Football ‘C’ Cup Final
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day
Southern Gaels v St Francis, TBC
