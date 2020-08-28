LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Abbeylara v Dromard make or break SFC clash at Allen Park

senior football championship 2020

Friday 28 August

Senior Football Championship Round 3

Group 4

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 8pm

Live Streaming on An Longfort TV

Subscription €5 each game

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register

Saturday 29 August

 Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm 

 Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 1 

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Killoe Óg, 5pm

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 3

C&D Devine Park:  Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Óg, 2pm

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 5

 Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Southern Gaels, 6.30pm

Pairc na nGael: St. Francis v Clonbroney, 1pm 

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 10:30am

Mullinalaghta: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Ballinalee: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcilles

Cashel: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Ardagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patricks Og, St. Dominics

Longford Slashers: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Sunday 30 August

Longford GAA Drive In Bingo @2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Books from €10 & €20 at the gate with prize money of €2,500 up for grabs

Sunday 30 August

Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

C & D Devine Park: St Colmcille/St Francis v Longford Slashers, 1pm

All County Football League Division 2

Group 1

McGann Park: Kenagh v St. Brigid’s Killashee, 2pm

 Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Sean Connollys, 2pm 

Group 2

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ballymore, 2pm

 Clonbonny: Rathcline v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm 

All County Football League Division 4

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Carrickedmond, 2pm

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm 

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Finals

Monday 31 August

 Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 2

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v  Longford Slashers, 7pm

  Higginstown: Granard v Ballymahon Forgney Gaels, 7pm 

Under 12 Football League Round 2 

Group 3

Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v  St. Colmcille’s, 7pm 

Under 12 Hurling Round 2

C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 7pm


Tuesday 1 September 

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Dominic's, 7pm


Wednesday 2 September 

Junior Football Championship Round 3

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 7pm, TBC

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Dromard, 7pm 

Group 3

 Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard, 7pm 

 Group 4

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 7pm 

Minor Football ‘B’ Cup Final

Extra-time if  necessary & Winner on the Day

Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's, TBC 

Minor Football ‘C’ Cup Final

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Southern Gaels v St Francis, TBC