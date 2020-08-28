LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 28 August

Senior Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 4

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 8pm

Live Streaming on An Longfort TV

Subscription €5 each game

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register

Saturday 29 August

Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Edgeworthstown, C&D Devine Park: Clonguish Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Juvenile (U-16) Football Championship Round 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Killoe Óg, 5pm

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 3

C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Óg, 2pm

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 5

Allen Park: Clonguish Og V Southern Gaels, 6.30pm

Pairc na nGael: St. Francis v Clonbroney, 1pm

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football

All games at 10:30am

Mullinalaghta: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Ballinalee: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcilles

Cashel: Shannon Gaels, Southern Gaels, Ballymahon Forgney Gaels

Ardagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patricks Og, St. Dominics

Longford Slashers: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels

Sunday 30 August

Longford GAA Drive In Bingo @2pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Books from €10 & €20 at the gate with prize money of €2,500 up for grabs

Sunday 30 August

Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

C & D Devine Park: St Colmcille/St Francis v Longford Slashers, 1pm

All County Football League Division 2

Group 1

McGann Park: Kenagh v St. Brigid’s Killashee, 2pm

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Sean Connollys, 2pm

Group 2

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ballymore, 2pm

Clonbonny: Rathcline v Ardagh Moydow, 2pm

All County Football League Division 4

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Carrickedmond, 2pm

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Finals

Monday 31 August

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 2

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Higginstown: Granard v Ballymahon Forgney Gaels, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 3

Monaduff: St. Vincent’s v St. Colmcille’s, 7pm

Under 12 Hurling Round 2

C&D Devine Park: Wolfe Tones v Longford Slashers, 7pm



Tuesday 1 September

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Dominic's, 7pm



Wednesday 2 September

Junior Football Championship Round 3

Group 1

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Clonguish, 7pm, TBC

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Dromard, 7pm

Group 3

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St Mary’s Granard, 7pm

Group 4

Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Colmcille, 7pm

Minor Football ‘B’ Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Clonguish Óg v St Colmcille's, TBC

Minor Football ‘C’ Cup Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Extra-time if necessary & Winner on the Day

Southern Gaels v St Francis, TBC