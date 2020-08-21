LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

All games behind closed doors

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

senior football championship 2020

Richard Prior on the ball for Rathcline ahead of Mullinalaghta St Columba's opponent Gary Rogers. Action from the SFC second round game on Saturday evening last Picture: Syl Healy

Covid-19 has struck another blow to sporting events with the latest Government restrictions, reacting to the rapid rise of new confirmed cases, demanding that all games are to be played behind closed doors until midnight on Sunday September 13.

Friday 21 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1

Drumlish, Monaduff: Rathcline v Colmcille, 8pm

Under 12 Football League Round 2

Group 3

Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg v Clonbroney, 7.15pm


Saturday 22 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 3 

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 3

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Carrickedmond v Longford Slashers, 7pm

Group 4

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 7pm

Intermediate Football Championship Round 3 

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 2

Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Ardagh Moydow v Cashel, 7pm

McDonald’s Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 6

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Vincent's, 5pm

McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Shannon Gaels, 5pm

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St Francis, 5pm 

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, 2pm


Sunday 23 August 

Senior Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors

Group 2

Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 6.30pm 

To Be Confirmed

 Intermediate Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by The Mulleady Group

Group 1

Carrickedmond, Moran Park: St Brigid's Killashee  v Ballymahon, 2pm

Edgeworthstown, C & D Devine Park: Kenagh v Ballymore, 2pm

 McDonald’s Juvenile (u-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Final

Extra-time if necessary. Winner on the day.  

Keenan Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Óg, 12 noon

Monday 24 August

Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 1

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 7.15pm

 Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Granard, 7.15pm 

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 5

Group 1

McGee Park: St Colmcille's Óg v St Francis, 7.15pm

 Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7.15pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Vincent's, 7.15pm 

 Group 2

Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 7.15pm

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Dominic's, 7.15pm 

Under 12 Football League Round 1

Group 5

Killashee: Southern Gaels v St Francis, 7pm

Under 12 Hurling Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Wolfe Tones, 7pm

 Tuesday 25 August 

Minor Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Extra-time if necessary. Winner on the day.

Higginstown: Northern Gaels v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7:15pm

Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 7

Monaduff: St Vincent's v St Dominic's 7.15pm

Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Óg  v Longford Slashers, 7pm

U-10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football: Games at 7pm

Abbeylara: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og

Ballinalee: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s

Ballymahon: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels

Ardagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s

Clonguish: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels


Wednesday  26 August 

Junior Football Championship Round  2

Group 1

Allen Park: Clonguish v Dromard, 7pm 

Group 2

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Young Grattans, 7pm 

 Group 3

Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm

 Group 4

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Legan Sarsfields, 7pm

Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 7

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St Patrick's Óg, 7.15pm 

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7.15pm 

LIVE STREAMING OF SFC/IFC GAMES 

 Longford GAA are live streaming Senior and Intermediate Championship fixtures on their  new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.

Colmcille v Rathcline, Friday, 8pm

Abbeylara v Dromard, Saturday, 7pm

Ardagh Moydow v Cashel, Saturday, 7pm

Ballymahon v St Brigid’s Killashee, Sunday, 2pm.

Subscription €5 each game 

Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register