LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

All games behind closed doors
Richard Prior on the ball for Rathcline ahead of Mullinalaghta St Columba's opponent Gary Rogers. Action from the SFC second round game on Saturday evening last Picture: Syl Healy
Covid-19 has struck another blow to sporting events with the latest Government restrictions, reacting to the rapid rise of new confirmed cases, demanding that all games are to be played behind closed doors until midnight on Sunday September 13.
Friday 21 August
Senior Football Championship Round 3
Group 1
Drumlish, Monaduff: Rathcline v Colmcille, 8pm
Under 12 Football League Round 2
Group 3
Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg v Clonbroney, 7.15pm
Saturday 22 August
Senior Football Championship Round 3
Group 3
Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Carrickedmond v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Group 4
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Abbeylara v Dromard, 7pm
Intermediate Football Championship Round 3
Group 2
Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Ardagh Moydow v Cashel, 7pm
McDonald’s Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 6
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Vincent's, 5pm
McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Shannon Gaels, 5pm
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St Francis, 5pm
Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, 2pm
Sunday 23 August
Senior Football Championship Round 3
Group 2
Abbeylara, Lynch Park: Mostrim v Killoe Emmet Og, 6.30pm
To Be Confirmed
Intermediate Football Championship Round 3
Group 1
Carrickedmond, Moran Park: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymahon, 2pm
Edgeworthstown, C & D Devine Park: Kenagh v Ballymore, 2pm
McDonald’s Juvenile (u-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Final
Extra-time if necessary. Winner on the day.
Keenan Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Wolfe Tones Óg, 12 noon
Monday 24 August
Under 14 Football ‘B’ Cup Round 1
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 7.15pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Granard, 7.15pm
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 5
Group 1
McGee Park: St Colmcille's Óg v St Francis, 7.15pm
Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg v Wolfe Tones Óg, 7.15pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Vincent's, 7.15pm
Group 2
Lynch Park: Northern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 7.15pm
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Dominic's, 7.15pm
Under 12 Football League Round 1
Group 5
Killashee: Southern Gaels v St Francis, 7pm
Under 12 Hurling Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Wolfe Tones, 7pm
Tuesday 25 August
Minor Football Championship Semi-Final
Extra-time if necessary. Winner on the day.
Higginstown: Northern Gaels v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 7:15pm
Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 7
Monaduff: St Vincent's v St Dominic's 7.15pm
Under 14 Hurling Championship Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm
U-10 Respect Exhibition Go Games Football: Games at 7pm
Abbeylara: Granard, Northern Gaels, Wolfe Tones Og
Ballinalee: Killoe Og, Clonbroney, St. Colmcille’s
Ballymahon: Shannon Gaels, Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels
Ardagh: Carrick Sarsfields, St. Patrick’s Og, St. Dominic’s
Clonguish: Clonguish Og, Longford Slashers, Grattan Gaels
Wednesday 26 August
Junior Football Championship Round 2
Group 1
Allen Park: Clonguish v Dromard, 7pm
Group 2
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Young Grattans, 7pm
Group 3
Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Group 4
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Legan Sarsfields, 7pm
Juvenile Football ‘C’ Cup Round 7
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St Patrick's Óg, 7.15pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7.15pm
LIVE STREAMING OF SFC/IFC GAMES
Longford GAA are live streaming Senior and Intermediate Championship fixtures on their new 'An Longfort TV' this weekend.
Colmcille v Rathcline, Friday, 8pm
Abbeylara v Dromard, Saturday, 7pm
Ardagh Moydow v Cashel, Saturday, 7pm
Ballymahon v St Brigid’s Killashee, Sunday, 2pm.
Subscription €5 each game
Log into http://longfordgaa.ie and click on the link to register
