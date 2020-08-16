Longford IFC: Crucial goals give Ardagh Moydow the edge over Sean Connolly’s

Ardagh Moydow, without the injured Daryl Carrigy, got their Intermediate Football Championship campaign off to a positive start with a narrow win over Sean Connolly’s in an entertaining game played at The Laurels, Mullinalaghta on Sunday.

Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-12 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-13

The sides were level in the 51st minute but Connolly’s were unable to hit the front with Ardagh Moydow finishing the game with a terrific free from Killian Farrell. They ended up with 14 players on the pitch after Niall Keenan received a black card in the 59th minute.

Emmet Donlon and Killian Farrell got the crucial goals for Ardagh Moydow who need at least a draw against Cashel in the remaining Group 2 fixture next weekend to make sure of their place in the semi-finals.

Cashel, after losing to Connolly’s by a point in the opening round, are facing a must win game against Ardagh Moydow and it could all come down to scores difference to determine the qualifiers for the last four.

ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Dominic Glennon, Tommy Powell, Dylan Reilly; Fergal Keenan, Conor Carroll, John Keegan; Niall Keenan (0-1), Paddy Keenan (0-1); Dylan Coady (0-3, two frees), Emmet Donlon (1-0), Mark Thompson; Ronan Keane, Killian Farrell (1-5, two frees), Cian Finnan.

Subs:- Shane Henry for T Powell (injured, 26 mins); Gerald Farrell for M Thompson (39 mins); Paddy Ganley (0-2, one free) for R Keane (42 mins); Kevin Finnan for C Finnan (55 mins).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Patrick Reynolds, Sean O’Sullivan, Thomas Keogh; Frank Reynolds, Dessie Reynolds (0-4), Gregory Masterson; Daire Duggan, Stephen Lynch (0-4, all frees); John McKenna, Trevor Murtagh, Conor Blessington; Ciarán Mac Eoin, Joe Heaney (0-1), Daniel Reynolds (1-4, one free, one mark).

Subs:- Eugene Murtagh for F Reynolds (injured, 4 mins); Sean Kenny for P Reynolds (29 mins); Paddy McDonnell for E Murtagh (55 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).