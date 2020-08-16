Longford IFC: Crucial goals give Ardagh Moydow the edge over Sean Connolly’s
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 - Round 2
Former Abbeylara and Longford star Niall Sheridan, the manager of the Ardagh Moydow Intermediate football squad
Ardagh Moydow, without the injured Daryl Carrigy, got their Intermediate Football Championship campaign off to a positive start with a narrow win over Sean Connolly’s in an entertaining game played at The Laurels, Mullinalaghta on Sunday.
Ardagh Moydow . . . 2-12 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-13
The sides were level in the 51st minute but Connolly’s were unable to hit the front with Ardagh Moydow finishing the game with a terrific free from Killian Farrell. They ended up with 14 players on the pitch after Niall Keenan received a black card in the 59th minute.
Emmet Donlon and Killian Farrell got the crucial goals for Ardagh Moydow who need at least a draw against Cashel in the remaining Group 2 fixture next weekend to make sure of their place in the semi-finals.
Cashel, after losing to Connolly’s by a point in the opening round, are facing a must win game against Ardagh Moydow and it could all come down to scores difference to determine the qualifiers for the last four.
ARDAGH MOYDOW: Brian Farrell; Dominic Glennon, Tommy Powell, Dylan Reilly; Fergal Keenan, Conor Carroll, John Keegan; Niall Keenan (0-1), Paddy Keenan (0-1); Dylan Coady (0-3, two frees), Emmet Donlon (1-0), Mark Thompson; Ronan Keane, Killian Farrell (1-5, two frees), Cian Finnan.
Subs:- Shane Henry for T Powell (injured, 26 mins); Gerald Farrell for M Thompson (39 mins); Paddy Ganley (0-2, one free) for R Keane (42 mins); Kevin Finnan for C Finnan (55 mins).
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Patrick Reynolds, Sean O’Sullivan, Thomas Keogh; Frank Reynolds, Dessie Reynolds (0-4), Gregory Masterson; Daire Duggan, Stephen Lynch (0-4, all frees); John McKenna, Trevor Murtagh, Conor Blessington; Ciarán Mac Eoin, Joe Heaney (0-1), Daniel Reynolds (1-4, one free, one mark).
Subs:- Eugene Murtagh for F Reynolds (injured, 4 mins); Sean Kenny for P Reynolds (29 mins); Paddy McDonnell for E Murtagh (55 mins).
Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).
