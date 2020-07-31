LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Round 2 games in Division 1, 2, 3 & 4 League this weekend

Supporters pictured at the Dromard v Clonguish Division 1 game last Saturday. In compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions the attendance at games is capped at 200 until further notice Pic: D Gilmore

Friday 31 July 

Longford Football League Division 1 -  Round 2

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Abbeylara, 8pm

All County Football League Division 2 - Round 1

Group 1

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 8pm

Saturday  1 August 

Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Fay Park: Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Gaels, 7pm

Longford Slashers a bye 

 All County Football League Division 1 - Round 2 

Group 2

Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 7pm

All County Football League Division 3 - Round 2 

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Young Grattans, 7pm

McGee Park: Colmcille v Longford Slashers, 7pm 

All County Football League Division 4 - Round 2

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm

Higginstown: St Mary's Granard V Carrickedmond, 7pm  

 Juvenile (U-16)  Football ‘B’ Cup Round 2

Higginstown: Granard v Carrick Sarsfields, 4.30pm 

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 4.30pm 

 Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round  3

Moydow: St. Patrick's Óg v Grattan Gaels, 4.30pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Vincent's, 5pm

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels  v  St. Dominic's, 5pm 

 Sunday 2 August 

Longford GAA Bingo in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, starting at 3pm

Prize money of €2,500 up for grabs 

Books from €10 can be purchased on entry

Sunday 2 August  

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 2 

Group 1

Higginstown: St Mary's Granard v Killoe Emmet Og, 12:30pm


McGee Park: Colmcille  v Carrickedmond, 2pm 

 All County Football League Division 2 - Round  2

Group 1

Killashee: St Brigid's Killashee v Cashel, 2pm

Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Fr. Manning Gaels, 2pm 

 Group 2

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Ballymore, 1pm

Clonbonny: Rathcline v Ballymahon, 2pm 

 All County Football League Division 3 -  Round 2

 Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Clonguish, 2pm

All County Football League Division 4 Round 2

Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 2pm

Monday 3 August to Friday 7 August 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps: Ballymahon/Carrickedmond/Rathcline

 Monday 3 August 

Minor Football Championship Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Group 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 7.30pm

Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Western Gaels, 7.30pm 

 Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.30pm

The Laurels: Northern Gaels v Granard, 7.30pm 

 Minor Football ‘B’ Cup 

Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Moran Park:  Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Og, 7.30pm 

Minor Football ‘C’ Cup 

Round 3

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Southern Gaels, 7.30pm 

 Tuesday 4 August 

Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 2

Group 1 

Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Francis, 7.30pm

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.30pm 

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v St. Colmcille's, 7.30pm

 Group 2

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v St. Dominic's, 7.30pm

The Laurels: Northern Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7.30pm