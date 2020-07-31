LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Round 2 games in Division 1, 2, 3 & 4 League this weekend
Supporters pictured at the Dromard v Clonguish Division 1 game last Saturday. In compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions the attendance at games is capped at 200 until further notice Pic: D Gilmore
Friday 31 July
Longford Football League Division 1 - Round 2
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Abbeylara, 8pm
All County Football League Division 2 - Round 1
Group 1
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 8pm
Saturday 1 August
Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Fay Park: Wolfe Tones v Clonguish Gaels, 7pm
Longford Slashers a bye
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 2
Group 2
Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 7pm
All County Football League Division 3 - Round 2
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Young Grattans, 7pm
McGee Park: Colmcille v Longford Slashers, 7pm
All County Football League Division 4 - Round 2
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm
Higginstown: St Mary's Granard V Carrickedmond, 7pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Round 2
Higginstown: Granard v Carrick Sarsfields, 4.30pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 4.30pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 3
Moydow: St. Patrick's Óg v Grattan Gaels, 4.30pm
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v St. Vincent's, 5pm
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St. Dominic's, 5pm
Sunday 2 August
Longford GAA Bingo in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, starting at 3pm
Prize money of €2,500 up for grabs
Books from €10 can be purchased on entry
Sunday 2 August
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 2
Group 1
Higginstown: St Mary's Granard v Killoe Emmet Og, 12:30pm
McGee Park: Colmcille v Carrickedmond, 2pm
All County Football League Division 2 - Round 2
Group 1
Killashee: St Brigid's Killashee v Cashel, 2pm
Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Fr. Manning Gaels, 2pm
Group 2
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v Ballymore, 1pm
Clonbonny: Rathcline v Ballymahon, 2pm
All County Football League Division 3 - Round 2
Flood Park: Legan Sarsfields v Clonguish, 2pm
All County Football League Division 4 Round 2
Páirc na nGael: Dromard v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 2pm
Monday 3 August to Friday 7 August
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps: Ballymahon/Carrickedmond/Rathcline
Monday 3 August
Minor Football Championship Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Group 1
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v St Colmcille's/St Francis, 7.30pm
Emmet Park: Killoe Óg v Western Gaels, 7.30pm
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.30pm
The Laurels: Northern Gaels v Granard, 7.30pm
Minor Football ‘B’ Cup
Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Clonguish Og, 7.30pm
Minor Football ‘C’ Cup
Round 3
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
McGann Park: St. Dominic's v Southern Gaels, 7.30pm
Tuesday 4 August
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup Round 2
Group 1
Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Francis, 7.30pm
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St. Patrick's Óg, 7.30pm
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v St. Colmcille's, 7.30pm
Group 2
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v St. Dominic's, 7.30pm
The Laurels: Northern Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7.30pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on