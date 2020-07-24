LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

First round games in All County League Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 this weekend

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

longford gaa

Action from the Minor Football Championship Round 1 game between Granard and Longford Slashers at Higginstown on Monday evening last. Slashers won 3-10 to 3-8 Picture: Matt Smyth

The long wait is over for the clubs in the county with the restart of the competitions and the return to league action this weekend for the senior, intermediate and junior teams is a great lift for all concerned. 

First round games are down for decision in Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the All County Football League in the build up to the start of the Longford championships in a couple of weeks time. 

GAA FIXTURES

Saturday 25 July 

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 1

Group 1

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Mostrim, 7pm, D Tiernan

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Colmcille, 7pm, P Maguire

 St Mary's Granard a bye

 Group 2

Páirc na Gael: Dromard v Clonguish, 5pm, A Dowler

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Abbeylara, 7pm, D Kane

Longford Slashers a bye

All County Football League Division 2 - Round 1

Group 1

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 7pm

Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v St Brigid's Killashee, 7pm

Sean Connolly's a bye 

 Group 2

Ballybrien: Ballymore v Rathcline, 7pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow, 7pm 

 Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Round 1

Flood Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 5pm

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Granard, 5pm

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 2

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Southern Gaels, 5pm 

Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Patrick's Og, 5pm 

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v St. Francis, 5pm 

Sunday 26 July

All County Football League Division 3 - Round 1

Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Legan Sarsfields, 2pm 

Allen Park: Clonguish v Colmcille, 2pm

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og, 2pm 

 All County Football League Division 4 - Round 1

The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Abbeylara, 2pm  

Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Dromard, 2pm 

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Carrickedmond, 2pm 

Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm 

 Monday 27 July to Friday 31 July 

Kellogg’s Cúl Camps:  Colmcille/Dromard/Fr Manning Gaels

 Monday 27 July 

Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup 

Round 1 - Group 1

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v Grattan Gaels, 7.30pm

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v St. Vincent's, 7.30pm

Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v Wolfe Tones Og, 7.30pm 

 Group 2

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Northern Gaels, 7.30pm 

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 7.30pm

 Wednesday 29 July 

Minor Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Group 1

Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v  Killoe Óg, 7.30pm

McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Western Gaels, 7.30pm  

  Group 2

Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v Granard, 7.30pm 

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Northern Gaels, 7.30pm 

 Minor Football ‘B’ Cup 

Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7.30pm 

 Minor Football ‘C’ Cup 

Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers

Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Dominic's, 7.30pm

GAA RESULT

Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football Championship

Round 1 - Group 1

Killoe Og 0-5 St Colmcille's/St Francis 3-10 

Game played on Wednesday July 22 