LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
First round games in All County League Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 this weekend
Action from the Minor Football Championship Round 1 game between Granard and Longford Slashers at Higginstown on Monday evening last. Slashers won 3-10 to 3-8 Picture: Matt Smyth
The long wait is over for the clubs in the county with the restart of the competitions and the return to league action this weekend for the senior, intermediate and junior teams is a great lift for all concerned.
First round games are down for decision in Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the All County Football League in the build up to the start of the Longford championships in a couple of weeks time.
GAA FIXTURES
Saturday 25 July
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 1
Group 1
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Mostrim, 7pm, D Tiernan
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Colmcille, 7pm, P Maguire
St Mary's Granard a bye
Group 2
Páirc na Gael: Dromard v Clonguish, 5pm, A Dowler
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Abbeylara, 7pm, D Kane
Longford Slashers a bye
All County Football League Division 2 - Round 1
Group 1
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Kenagh, 7pm
Monaduff: Fr. Manning Gaels v St Brigid's Killashee, 7pm
Sean Connolly's a bye
Group 2
Ballybrien: Ballymore v Rathcline, 7pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ardagh Moydow, 7pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Round 1
Flood Park: Carrick Sarsfields v Longford Slashers, 5pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Granard, 5pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Round 2
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Southern Gaels, 5pm
Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Patrick's Og, 5pm
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v St. Francis, 5pm
Sunday 26 July
All County Football League Division 3 - Round 1
Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Legan Sarsfields, 2pm
Allen Park: Clonguish v Colmcille, 2pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Og, 2pm
All County Football League Division 4 - Round 1
The Laurels: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Abbeylara, 2pm
Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Dromard, 2pm
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Carrickedmond, 2pm
Keenan Park: Ardagh Moydow v St Mary’s Granard, 2pm
Monday 27 July to Friday 31 July
Kellogg’s Cúl Camps: Colmcille/Dromard/Fr Manning Gaels
Monday 27 July
Under 14 Football ‘C’ Cup
Round 1 - Group 1
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's Óg v Grattan Gaels, 7.30pm
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v St. Vincent's, 7.30pm
Páirc na nGael: St. Francis v Wolfe Tones Og, 7.30pm
Group 2
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Northern Gaels, 7.30pm
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Shannon Gaels, 7.30pm
Wednesday 29 July
Minor Football Championship Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Group 1
Maguire Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Killoe Óg, 7.30pm
McGee Park: St. Colmcille's/St. Francis v Western Gaels, 7.30pm
Group 2
Keenan Park: St. Patrick's Og v Granard, 7.30pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Northern Gaels, 7.30pm
Minor Football ‘B’ Cup
Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 7.30pm
Minor Football ‘C’ Cup
Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Herterich Artisan Butchers
Monaduff: St. Vincent's v St. Dominic's, 7.30pm
GAA RESULT
Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football Championship
Round 1 - Group 1
Killoe Og 0-5 St Colmcille's/St Francis 3-10
Game played on Wednesday July 22
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on