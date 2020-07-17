Cnoc Mhuire Granard look to turn things around in second half

Cnoc Mhuire Granard 0-5

Coláiste Choilm Tullamore 2-3

WHILE a lot of work remains to be done, the odds favour Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore at half time of the Leinster Colleges |SF "B" final in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

They lead by 2-2 to 0-5 having played against the wind and the difference has been their two goals - the first came from Luke Egan in the 11th minute and gave them a 1-0 to 0-2 lead against the run of play.

Micheal Hynes was wide with a Granard penalty and Coláiste Choilm made an important breakthrough when a speculative shot from wing back Cathal Ryan in injury time gave them that half time lead.

It is a decent, competitive game of football with rain and wind making conditions difficult.

First Half scorers

Cnoc Mhuire Granard: Cormac Brady 0-2, Tiarnan Madden (free) 0-1, Ciaran Scanlon (free) 0-1, Micheál Hynes 0-1

Coláiste Choilm Tullamore: Luke Egan 1-0, Cathal Ryan 0-1, Jack Bryant 0-3 (3 frees)