Longford GAA supporter Jackie McDonnell and the Claret Jug

Staunch Longford GAA supporter Jackie McDonnell holding the famous Claret Jug in the company of former Offaly footballer Brendan Lowry, father of the 2019 British Open Golf winner Shane Lowry.

The picture was taken outside Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday January 18 following Longford's great win over Offaly in the 2020 O'Byrne Cup senior football tournament final.

Brendan brought the Claret Jug to the game in the hope that Offaly would win the O'Byrne Cup but Longford spoiled the party.

Having said that, it was a nice gesture by Lowry senior to share the moment with a very happy Longford fan who has followed his county all over the country down through the years and let us not forget that Clondra native Jackie is also a keen golfer.