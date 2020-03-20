Feile U-14 tournaments cancelled #Covid-19

The list of sporting fixtures cancelled due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus continues to increase with the GAA making the decision to scrap the Feile na nGael and Feile na nOg under-14 tournaments for 2020.

Feile naGael (hurling and camogie) was scheduled for Dublin, Meath and Kildare on June 5, 6 and 7 while Feile na nOg (boys and girls football) was due to take place in Donegal, Derry and Tyrone on the weekend of June 26-28.

The Celtic Challenge, the under-17 development hurling competition involving all 32 counties, has also been called off this year.