Longford ladies back in action away to Sligo

After enjoying a break in the National League last weekend, the Longford ladies are back in action on Sunday with a crucial game away to Sligo at a venue to be confirmed, throw-in 2pm.

Longford are looking for their first win in this year’s league campaign and hopefully Enda Sheridan’s charges will get the all-important two points from this fixture and ease their regulation worries with two remaining games to come against Kildare (away) and Roscommon (home).

Longford ladies football supporters are asked to make the journey to Sligo to support the team on Sunday.