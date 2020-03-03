Cork nearly through promotion door with Longford still in contention

Five wins from five games leave Cork on ten points, three ahead of Down and Longford and five ahead of Derry and Offaly.

A win for Cork against Louth or Longford in the final rounds of Allianz League Division 3 would guarantee them promotion.

Indeed, if other results were to go their way, ten points might be enough to secure promotion with Down the favourites to clinch the second spot.

Louth, who have yet to pick up a point, need to win their final two games (v Cork and Down) to have any real chance of avoiding the drop to Division 4.

Remaining Games

Round 6: March 15: Down v Leitrim; Cork v Louth; Derry v Longford; Tipperary v Offaly.

Round 7: March 22: Longford v Cork; Louth v Down; Leitrim v Tipperary; Offaly v Derry.