Longford’s Ballymahon VS beaten by Heywood CS in Leinster Championship

A strong second half performance saw Heywood Community School (Laois) advance to the Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final at the expense of Ballymahon Vocational School who were badly hit by the absence of key players Eoghan McCormack (suspended) and Keelan McGann (injured).

Heywood CS (Laois) . . . 1-16

Ballymahon Vocational School . . . 1-11

The semi-final clash was played at the St. Loman’s GAA Grounds, Mullingar on Tuesday and while Ballymahon VS had produced a good display in the first half they allowed Heywood CS back into the game and the sides were level at the break, 0-8 to 0-8.

Ballymahon VS conceded a goal at the start of the second half but a goal from Conor Byrne edged them back in front soon after. But Heywood then took over completely to score seven points in a row and that glorious spell swung the game in their favour.

HEYWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Ruaidhri Neavyn; Eoin Simms, Daniel Brennan, Eamonn Fitzpatrick; James Whelan, Mark Kehoe (0-2), James Knowles; James Hennessy, Fionn Holland; Davin McEvoy (0-2), Cathal O’Shaughnessy, Dylan Cuddy (0-2); James McWey (1-3, two frees), Brian Whelan (0-5, four frees), Odhran Delaney (0-2).

Subs:- Shaun Fitzpatrick for J Knowles (half-time); Brian Brennan for C O’Shaughnessy (51 mins); Michael Kelly for O Delaney (57 mins).

BALLYMAHON VOCATIONAL SCHOOL: Conor Skelly; Fionn Morgan, Ethan Dolan, Jack Doran; Paddy Murray, Ronan Hanley, Sean McCormack (0-1); Shane Bawle (0-1, free), Adam Quinn (0-1); Wayne Smith, Conor Byrne (1-1), Dylan Murtagh; John McCormack (0-1), Shane Hanley (0-4, two frees), Jack Walshe (0-2, one mark).

Subs:- Gary Curran for E Dolan (injured, 53 mins); James Reilly for P Murray (injured, two minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Niall Ward (Westmeath).