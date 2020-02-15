Dublin eventually get the better of the brave Longford U-20s

Two late goals from Dublin clinched their win against Longford in atrocious weather conditions at Parnell Park in the Leinster U-20 Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday.

Dublin . . . 3-10 Longford . . . 0-9

There were just four points between the sides in the 47th minute when Aidan McGuire was sent-off. McGuire was already on a yellow and received a black card which in turn led to a red in this severe setback for the brave Longford team minus injured duo Keelan McGann (Kenagh) and Richard Prior (Rathcline).

Oran Kenny pointed a free in the 54th minute to leave the midlanders trailing by 1-8 to 0-8 but Dublin struck the killer blow for another goal in the 57th minute. Substitute Padraig Purcell was twice denied by Longford keeper Eoin McGuinness with Ciaran Archer finishing the loose ball to the net.

In stoppage time substitute Conor Kinsella scored Dublin’s third goal. Their first goal in the 8th minute of the first half came from Lorcan O’Dell to leave the home side 1-2 to 0-1 ahead and it was always going to be a real uphill battle thereafter for the underdogs.

The highlight of the first half was when Longford defender Dario Ciglianio burst through, beating no less than 6 Dublin players before slotting the ball over the bar in the 30th minute to leave the sides all square at the break, 1-3 to 0-6.

DUBLIN: Josh O’Neill; Alan Murphy, Adam Rafter, Josh Bannon; Rory Dwyer, Adam Waddick, Lee Gannon; Killian McGinnis (0-1), Evan Caulfield (0-1); Mark Lavin, Lorcan O’Dell (1-1), Sean Foran; Ciaran Archer (1-4, three frees), Luke Swan, Kieran McKeon (0-1).

Subs:- Padraig Purcell (0-1) for K McKeon (injured, 36 mins); Luke Murphy-Guinane (0-1) for S Foran (51 mins); Conor Tyrell for A Murphy (55 mins); Anhthony Quinn for J Bannon (60 mins); Conor Kinsella (1-0) for L Gannon (a minute into stoppage time).

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Sean O’Sullivan (Sean Connolly’s), Dario Ciglianio (Mostrim, 0-1), James Moran (Killoe Emmet Og); Dylan Glancy (Rathcline), Jakub Kajan (Rathcline), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1); Tadhg McNevin (Longford Slashers), Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og); Cian O’Nualláin (Longford Slashers), Kian Gilmore (Rathcline), Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 0-3, two frees); Joseph Hagan (Dromard), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond), Oran Kenny (Rathcline, 0-3, all frees).

Subs:- Darren Moffett (Killoe Emmet Og) for C O’Nualláin (40 mins); Aaron Farrell (Dromard, 0-1) for E Finneran (43 mins); Jake Donnelly (Killoe Emmet Og) for J Kajun (47 mins): Niall Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og) for E McCormack (injured, 52 mins).

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Louth).