Longford GAA financial statements reveal deficit of €140,433

The increasing cost of running the various county teams was one of the reasons given for the deficit of €140,433 in the 2019 financial statements that were revealed at the annual Longford GAA Convention in the Arms Hotel last week.

Another major factor in accounting for the substantial loss during the past year (as compared to a surplus of €20,298 in 2018) was the significant absence of the extra income that was generated from the inaugural ‘Longford Lunch’ in Croke Park in November 2017.

This extremely popular social occasion proved to be a great success, raising a profit of €82,770 which was included in the 2018 financial statements, and Longford GAA plan to stage another ‘Longford Lunch’ event in 2020.

The cost of running Longford GAA still continues to rise and almost 1.6 million was clocked up to run the various county teams in 2019.

The final figure is €578,949 as compared to around €517,000 last year to cover the senior, U-20, junior, minor U-17 and U-16 football and senior hurling squads - an increase of €61,000

The players travel & team expenses category accounts for the bulk of that finance, clocking up at €318,057 as compared to €301,936 in 2018.

The overall expenditure exceeded the 1.5 million mark in reaching a total of €1,554,070 as compared to €1,459,807 in 2018.

The overall income generated in 2019 amounted to just over 1.4 million (€1,413,637), down around €66,000 on last year’s total of €1,480,105.

The annual grant from Central Council amounted to €185,000 while the gate receipts from this year’s county championships totted up to €146,736 as compared to €152,807 in 2018.

Last year’s total figure was boosted by the replay in the senior final and two replays in the epic Intermediate title trilogy.

So the current gate receipts are holding up well, boosted by big attendances in 2019 at the Colmcille v Mullinalaghta SFC quarter-final; Killoe v Colmcille SFC semi-final and the Fr Manning Gaels v Ballymahon IFC final.

The Race Day at Punchestown, the annual Longford GAA fundraiser, yielded a profit of €68,943 this year (as compared to €69,517 in 2018) while Longford’s share from the National League pool amounted to €52,624.

The breakdown for the cost of running the various county teams in 2019 is as follows:

Players Travel & Team Expenses - €318,057 (as compared to €301,936 in 2018)

Catering - €108,244 (as compared to €83,854 in 2018). A significant increase of around €25,000

Medical & Physiotherapy - €60,505 (as compared to €45,149 in 2018)

Gym & Pitch Hire - €49,659 (as compared to €48,105 in 2018)

Sportsgear & Equipment - €42,484 (as compared to €37,594 in 2018)