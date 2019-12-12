Former Longford manager Denis Connerton now in charge of St Mary’s Carrick
Rathcline clubman moves to Leitrim for latest coaching role
Former Longford senior football supremo Denis Connerton, who was in charge of his native Rathcline in the county senior championship this year, has been ratified as manager of St Mary's Carrick-on-Shannon for 2020.
Denis has been involved with numerous clubs during his distinguished coaching career and is no stranger to the Leitrim GAA scene as he managed Allen Gaels, Drumshanbo in the past.
