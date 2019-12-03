Mighty St Mel’s Longford win the North Leinster Second Year ‘A’ title

Top Oil North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Second Year ‘A’ Football Final

Leinster schools gaa

The victorious St Mel’s College Second Year football squad pictured following the North Leinster ‘A’ final success at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

St Mel’s College produced a terrific performance to score a landslide win over St Pat’s of Navan in the North Leinster Second Year ‘A’ Football Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Tuesday.

St Mel’s College . . . 7-18    St Pat’s Navan . . . . 2-8 

The most emphatic margin of 25 points separated the sides in the end as mighty St Mel’s cruised to a very easy success after leading by 3-7 to 2-5 at the break.

Killoe sharpshooter Paddy Moran scored five of the goals for rampant St Mel's who march on to meet the Dublin champions in the Leinster semi-final. 