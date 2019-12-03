Mighty St Mel’s Longford win the North Leinster Second Year ‘A’ title

St Mel’s College produced a terrific performance to score a landslide win over St Pat’s of Navan in the North Leinster Second Year ‘A’ Football Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Tuesday.

St Mel’s College . . . 7-18 St Pat’s Navan . . . . 2-8

The most emphatic margin of 25 points separated the sides in the end as mighty St Mel’s cruised to a very easy success after leading by 3-7 to 2-5 at the break.

Killoe sharpshooter Paddy Moran scored five of the goals for rampant St Mel's who march on to meet the Dublin champions in the Leinster semi-final.